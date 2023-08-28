Petaluma High football players honor JJ with helmet patch

Perhaps the best part of last Friday night’s game between Petaluma High School and Rancho Cotate was not a play, but a tribute.|
Each of the Trojans’ patented purple helmets featured a simple patch that read “JJ.”

Those, of course, are the initials of the late Johnie “JJ” Jackson, the longtime sports editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier and someone who was beloved throughout the Petaluma community.

Jackson died Aug. 18 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, four days after suffering a heart attack in his Rohnert Park home. He was 77.

