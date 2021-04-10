Petaluma High football team wins second straight thriller

On a cold Senior Night, Petaluma’s Trojans warmed the hearts of their proud families huddled in socially distanced parent pods by holding off an under-rated Sonoma Valley Dragon team 18-14 at Steve Ellison Field Friday night.

The win was the second game and second win in a row for the Trojans that had come down to the final minute.

“It's like deja vu all over again. Only in reverse,” said Petaluma Coach Rick Krist, channeling Yogi Berra in an attempt to explain the Trojans’ last-seconds stop that preserved their Friday win, following a 14-13 victory over Napa the week before accomplished with a touchdown in the final 23 seconds.

What Friday’s Tteter-totter fray finally came down to were two fourth-down stops Petaluma made on Sonoma’s last drive of the evening. The first, made at the Petaluma 42-yard line was nullified by a personal foul violation. The second finally absolutely halted the Dragons when almost the entire Trojan tribe jumped on 235-pound Sonoma muscle back Adrian Alvarez, horsing him to the synthetic turf just a yard short of the first down at the Petaluma 25-yard line.

Three kneel downs by Petaluma quarterback Jack Hartman blinked away the clock.

Both teams scored two touchdowns, with the difference boiling down to a duo of two-point conversions added to a safety for the Trojans.

For the majority of the game, both teams pounded relentlessly at defenses that were solidly packed tight to prevent such between tackle maneuvers.

With Alvarez acting like a one-man tank brigade, Sonoma ran off 14 plays and almost 8 minutes before Petaluma was allowed to bring its own football into play. That march ended with the first of three lost Dragon fumbles. .

Petaluma, in turn, hogged what used to be called a pigskin for 22 of the next 23 plays. On play 11, the first of the second quarter, the Trojans gave the ball up on downs.

But on Sonoma’s first play after taking control, the Dragons fumbled again and Petaluma took up from where it had practically ended. This time an official 49-yard drive ended with Neil Crudo out leaping two Sonoma defenders in the end zone to snare a 16-yard pass from Hartman for the game’s first score.

Miguel Rangle missed the conversion kick, which turned out to be a very good thing for Petaluma when Sonoma was flagged for roughing up the kicker and the Trojans were given a second try, this time from the 1.5-foot line. Fullback Mario Zarco squeezed in from there for an 8-0 Trojan led.

Hartman, helped the Petaluma offense with his passing and running and was one of the many standout defenders, but made his biggest contribution with his toe. On three consecutive occasions in the second half, he dropped punts inside the Sonoma 5-yard line, pinning the Dragons in purgatory for much of the final two periods.

After the first of those kicks, Petaluma capitalized with a safety with Hartman leading a barrage of Trojan tacklers bringing down Sonoma quarterback Junior Dominguez before he could escape from his own end zone for a 10-0 Trojan lead.

C.J. Powers, who had one of the best games of the season for a Petaluma running back, found running room and zoomed 32 yards for what seemed to be a clinching touchdown late in the third period.

Just to make sure, Petaluma used trickery to tack on two more points on the conversion. With Mackenzie Soper, the heroine of the win over Napa with her clutch extra point, lined up to kick, but holder Hartman stood up grabbed the ball and tossed to Crudo for 2 points and an 18-0 Petaluma lead.

But just like the week before when Petaluma grabbed momentum in the late going against Napa, it happened againFriday, but this time it was Sonoma that charged.

Speedster Tate Baker led the surge, blinking Sonoma’s side of the scoreboard for the first time with a 36-yard touchdown burst with 6:34 left to play. The Dragons bobbled the PAT snap and still trialed 18-6.

But the visitors were breathing fire. Petaluma’s defense, staunch the entire game, suddenly couldn’t stop Alvarez or catch Baker. A 69-yard drive in just five plays ended with Baker scoring from 18 yards out. A 2-point Alvarez conversion run cut the Trojan lead to 18-14.

When Sonoma recovered an onside kick at midfield, the Dragons were smelling victory and Trojan families were shivering from both cold and apprehension.

The Petaluma defense –Powers, Crudo, Tanner Starrett, Silas Pologeorgins, Casey Pectol, Jack Santos, Hartman and friends – strong the entire game, answered the challenge, stopping the Dragons twice.

Now 2-2 for the season, Petaluma wraps things up in a big way next Friday, hosting the Egg Bowl showdown with rival Casa Grande.

Sonoma’s gritty, but hard-luck Dragons, are finished with a deceptive 0-5 record.