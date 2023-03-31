Talk about a long drive off the tee – Kyle Krupp’s swing has carried him all the way from Petaluma High School to Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu.

The senior has signed a letter of intent to continue his education and play golf for Hawaii Pacific University. The university is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II and plays in the association's Pacific West Conference, the PacWest. It is one of the most diverse universities in the nation, attracting students from around the world.

To be recruited to play golf at the college level is quite an accomplishment for Krupp. Although his father, Matt Krupp, and grandfather, John Scharer, are both avid golfers, the 19-year-old didn’t switch from baseball to golf as his primary spot until his first year in high school.

“My freshman year I decided I was done with baseball,” he explained. He switched to a sport his father and grandfather had been advocating for years. What really decided him was a golf camp at Rooster Run Golf Club. “I was really nervous. I thought everyone else would be better than me. It turned out I was the best one there,” Krupp said.

He had found his sport.

Golf allowed him to be outdoors and he found he enjoyed the mental aspect of the game. “It gets in your head,” he explained. “I can hear myself thinking about it when I’m playing. It is very frustrating, but I like the frustration of the game.”

Krupp called his junior season his “breakthrough year. I started to play with confidence and I played very well,” he said.

Under the guidance of Dave Johnson at Rooster Run, Krupp began to believe he had a future in golf on the collegiate level.

By devoting himself to the game, Krupp has lowered his 18-hole average to 79.3 with a best tournament round of 73.

He had offers from Cal Lutheran, Chico State and Willamette in Oregon, but after visiting each of those schools, a trip to Hawaii and a chance to talk to the coach was all that was needed to convince him the Honolulu school was the right fit for him.

A 3.5 grade-point-average student, Krupp plans to follow his older brother, Will, a student at the University of Nevada Reno, into communications as a major.

Krupp describes his life outside of golf as “pretty normal. I like to be with my friends and do the normal things,” he explained.

What is not so normal is his dedication to the game he has grown to love.

Since taking up the game seriously, he has been working with a golf course and playing almost daily.

“My goal is to play golf in college with a team where I can compete at a high level, add value to my team through solid relationships and my leadership strengths. I’m looking to work hard and have a notable golf experience during college,” he said in his online recruiting profile.