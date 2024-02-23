The Petaluma High School baseball team gave back to the next generation of baseball players by holding a “baseball clinic” earlier this month to help local Little Leaguers improve their skills.

Recent rains had paused just in time for the Trojans to hold the Feb. 10 “Little League Day” event at their home field, where coaches and players split up into groups not only to teach essential baseball skills to younger players, but to build and strengthen local connections.

“Our Annual Petaluma National Little League Player Development Clinic is a wonderful tradition of the continued partnership between our Petaluma varsity players and the young baseball players they mentor,” said assistant varsity coach Dante Del Prete. “It's a remarkable display of positive leadership as they share valuable lessons on the importance of teamwork and skill development.”

He added, “What's truly inspiring is witnessing how our varsity players see themselves reflected in the Little Leaguers, fostering a sense of connection that comes from a mutual love of the game.”

The event resembled another clinic held late January by the Casa Grande team, and in both cases the older players are tapping into their local roots, connecting to their past, and lifting up the next generation.

Petaluma High senior team captain Dante Vachini said his favorite part of this year’s Little League Day was meeting all the young players and sharing their excitement over the baseball drills.

“It was fun to see their potential for when they’ll be Trojans one day,” Vachini said.

Resuming their own drills, the Trojans are preparing for the scheduled season opener, which for the varsity team is against Montgomery at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.