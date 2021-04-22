Petaluma High softball team young, but has pitching and power

All Petaluma High School softball players are guaranteed to play and play a lot. The Trojans have 19 players for two teams, 10 will be on the varsity and nine on the junior varsity. With nine players on each team, that leaves just one substitute.

What the numbers don’t show is the quality of the players on the varsity. Simply put, the varsity squad is talent loaded.

“We will be very good,” Petaluma coach Kurt Jastrow said bluntly. “We have defense, hitting, bunting, power and pitching. The only thing we don’t have a lot of is speed.”

Petaluma had a 17-8 record in 2019 and was 3-0 when the pandemic held up the stop sign on the 2020 season. They return several veterans from the shortened season, but also have a bundle of very talented younger players.

Petaluma’s Top 10 begins with senior Rachael Bles. Now a four-year varsity veteran, she hit .376 as a sophomore in her last full season with five home runs. She had 27 hits in 25 games. As a pitcher she was 7-5 with a 3.14 earned run average.

“She can do it all,” Jastrow said. “She is better and more mature. She is just like a coach on the field.”

Also in the circle for Petaluma will be highly regarded sophomore Katrina Johnson. In one of the few games played last season, she struck out four Montgomery Vikings in two-plus innings in a 13-3 Trojans win.

“She throws the ball real well,” Jastrow said. “She is going to be a top-notch pitcher.”

She can also play the outfield when not pitching.

An intriguing newcomer to Petaluma softball is Logan Pomi, a catcher also capable of minding third base. Pomi wrestled her way to state last season, but with wrestling and softball now in the same season, she chose softball because there will be no state wrestling tournament. Next school year, she will be allowed to do both as wrestling moves to its normal winter season.

Another newcomer Jastrow is excited to see play is Myranda Lynch, a transfer from Casa Grande who was in line for her first Petaluma season when it ended last spring. She will find playing time at first or third base or in the outfield.

Karli Berncich, first base, doesn’t just have power, “She has immense power,” said Jastrow.

One mainstay Petaluma will miss is Mandy O’Keefe, an outstanding fielder at second base and team leader who opted to play basketball in the crowded spring sports season.

A possible replacement is junior Ellie Oatman who can also play the outfield.

“She can field the ball. She is a very good outfielder,” said Jastrow.

Petaluma has a history of outstanding catchers, and the coach has one he thinks will continue that tradition in sophomore Holly Pardini.

“She is good technically as any we have had,” the coach said. “She has a gun for an arm.”

Another sophomore who will play somewhere is Casey Sullivan, who can play anywhere on the left side of the infield and hits with power.

Two other sophomores, Alyssa Goebel and Bryce Casey, will also find playing time on the varsity, either in the outfield or, for Goebel, at second base.

Jastrow’s plan, approved by the league for this season, is to give four junior varsity players varsity uniforms as well. They will play JV games, but against schools without a junior varsity team, will be eligible to play on the varsity.

The four JV/varsity players are freshman pitcher Maya Gonzalez, junior Sarah Grenier, first base, sophomore catcher/third base Mimi Vaughn and first-year infielder Annabelle Locati.

In another change, Jastrow has promoted long-time assistant coach Jeff Marcia to co-coach. The rest of the Petaluma coaching staff remains the same with David Thompson, Michael Hall and Holly Ross helping guide the Trojans.