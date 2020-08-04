Petaluma High takes a different approach to conditioning

With the start of high school football still five months away, Petaluma High began conditioning athletes this week with a plan to establish a routine that will keep them working out on a continuing basis.

“What we want is to establish a program so that it becomes a weekly routine,” explained Petaluma High football coach Rick Krist.

Petaluma started with workouts for varsity football players this week, with younger players added as the program develops. Krist pointed out that, with so many athletes likely to participate in more than one athletic activity, the workouts will help other sports as well as football.

The Petaluma approach is different from the conditioning programs at Casa Grande and St. Vincent that were designed specifically for a set period of football conditioning and skills. Casa Grande began a program, but shut down after the California Interscholastic Federation ruled that full football practice couldn’t start until late December. Coach John Antonio explained he didn’t want to overdo the workouts with the season put on hold until next year. St. Vincent had four full weeks of conditioning in July.

The St. Vincent program included use of its weight room, while Casa Grande and Petaluma were prohibited by the school district from opening their weight rooms. Once school resumes, Krist, who is a PE teacher at Petaluma, plans to use Zoom to provide students with instructions on how to properly use weights.

Krist said the workouts will not only help athletes stay in shape, but also help them get through the tedious routine of online classroom learning.

“We want to give them a chance for some type of normalcy in their workouts,” Krist explained. “It is as much a mental help as it is physical. “

The plan is for conditioning to be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with no player participating more than an hour at a time.

Krist emphasized that the Petaluma plan follows all protocols called for by the county and Petaluma City Schools District.

“We are in the process mode,” the coach said. “We are going to do things right and see how it goes.”

“After all the isolation, it is important for players to have a ‘normal’ routine of having someplace to go where they can exercise,” said Jeff Stanley, Petaluma’s health and conditioning coach who is directing the program. “They understand they have to follow the rules if they want to have a season.”