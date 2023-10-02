The Petaluma High School girls and boys water polo teams faced a tough opponent in Vintage last week, with both teams losing by wide margins. But individual games aside, the Trojans are making good progress considering this is the teams’ first-ever season in school history, said head coach Eric Hoffmann.

“The biggest factor is experience,“ Hoffmann said. ”So even though we’re playing against much stiffer competition today, we look so much different than we looked in our first game.“

Prior to Aug. 7, Hoffmann said, only one of his players had ever even held a water polo ball before. Such a steep learning curve means it will take a while for the Trojans to master a game that players on other teams have been playing for years.

In Petaluma’s Sept. 26 match-up against Vintage, the girls fell 13-1 to the Crushers, with Vintage scoring four points in the first period and six more by the end of the half. But the Trojans gained momentum in the third, with Petaluma’s defense ramping up its pressure on the Crushers. Petaluma gained its sole goal with 10 seconds to go in the third period, scored by senior Julia Hudson.

That game was followed by the boys, which Vintage won 21-7. Sophomore Joseph Barrera scored six of the Trojans’ goals in the high-scoring game – one in the first period, three in the second, two in the third and one at the start of the last period. Junior James Dole scored their other goal, in the last 30 seconds of the first period.

Despite the loss, Hoffmann tells his players not to watch the scoreboard as a measurement for success.

“This year, that’s not what it’s about,” he said. “Being the founding group, we’re trying to make that an emphasis for them, that someone has to lay the foundation, and someone has to be the first to have all new players.”

So far this season, the girls have had fewer games as there are fewer schools with girls teams, said Hoffmann. And luckily, he said, they’re fast.

“On the girls side, we have swimmers,” he said. “They can out-swim most teams in this league.”

Their leading scorer is senior Julia Hudson with 10 goals, while sophomore Karly Nazar has had three. Seniors Samantha Newton and Gabrielle Trave are leading the defensive effort, and goalkeeping duties are being split between freshman Madeline Jensen and sophomore Eva Smith.

The boys, meanwhile, have played most of their games with no bench due to illnesses and injuries, so the starters play every minute of every game – in a famously exhausting sport – while other teams are able to switch players out to let them rest.

For the boys, Barrera leads with a whopping 67 goals for the season. Senior Curtis Maloney has five, as does Dole. Junior Wesley Gruener has played every minute tending goal for the boys team.

“I have fun watching them get better,” Hoffmann said. “I’m having fun watching the ups and downs, and I am super happy that I got thrown into it.”

It wasn’t his initial intention to coach both the girls and boys team, Hoffmann said. Originally he planned to jumpstart the program, then take a step back and welcome others in to coach. But a coaching shortage ended up working in Hoffmann’s favor, and now he says he couldn’t be happier with the role.

Hoffmann played water polo 40 years ago, so even he is still learning the updated game alongside his players, chuckling that he has read the rulebook at least five times.

“The game is different, so I’ve had to adjust,” he said.

Moving forward, he said the main focus is getting the fundamentals down and upping their experience level.

“We’re going to look for opportunities for summer play. There are some leagues they can get into and just get a little more time in,” Hoffmann said. “Experience is everything.”

