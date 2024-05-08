A Petaluma High School senior has teamed up with coaches from Casa Grande to work with and inspire the next generation of local basketball players.

Kieran Mannion, who played for the Petaluma High School varsity basketball team, began coaching the seventh grade team in the Stack Basketball Club last year.

“I’ve been playing basketball since third grade and it’s just always been my favorite thing,” Mannion said.

His journey with Stack began after he started helping out with a local CYO basketball program, and was approached by Casa Grande girls varsity basketball coach Scott Himes, who said the club was looking for another youth coach. Himes, whose son Clayton is also on the team, now coaches alongside Mannion in the program.

Founded in summer 2023 in partnership with the Hanna Center in Sonoma and the Sonoma Stack family, Sonoma County’s Stack Basketball Club is an Amateur Athletic Union Basketball club run by program director and Casa Grande varsity boys basketball coach Nicholas Guillory.

The program currently consists of four competitive travel teams – a seventh grade team, an eighth grade team and two high school teams – composed of athletes from the Petaluma and Sonoma Valley areas. Guillory said he hopes it will expand to fifth and sixth grade boys and girls next season.

Its mission is to provide local youth with competitive basketball opportunities “that act as a vehicle for teaching perseverance and grit, helping foster new friendships and supporting our athletes as they navigate becoming young adults.”

The program’s philosophy is also centered on “positively reinforced coaching and communication.”

“The most rewarding piece about being part of this club is watching the relationships and friendships that develop when kids from different schools come together and play on the same team,” Guillory said. “These friendships last a lifetime and it's awesome that basketball is the connector.”

He added, “As a coach, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the hard work of each of our kids pay off. The incremental improvement in both their skill set and confidence as the season goes on is amazing to see."

Mannion said that in the months he’s coached, he’s already noticed an improvement from players not just in their skills but in their ability to collaborate as a team.

“We really are trying to (teach the players to) think about the team and not think about just themselves,” he said.

Mannion is set to play basketball for Napa Valley College next year, and said his ultimate goal is to become a team manager at a Division 1 college. He said he’s looking forward to coming back to town during his college years to watch the team play.

“I can’t wait to see them grow as players and as people. I just think all these kids are really great kids,” Mannion said. “They all want to get better and they work really hard, and they make it fun.”

The Stack season ends in early June, after teams compete in the NorCal Elite Summer Bay Battle tournament in the East Bay.

More details can be found at stackbasketball.com, @stackbasketball on Instagram or by emailing nicholasguillory@gmail.com.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.