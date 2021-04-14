Petaluma High’s Mackenzie Soper is more than a football kicker

Petaluma High School junior Mackenzie Soper has an impressive resume. She has a 4.8 GPA, is junior class president, will be playing her third year of soccer this spring and has hopes of attending an upper-echelon university.

She is also a varsity football player.

Soper is the primary place kicker for Petaluma’s Trojans, and has already directly made the difference in one game, providing the decisive extra point in a 14-13 win over Napa. She isn’t the first girl to play football for Petaluma, but it is still rare to have a girl play on what is traditionally an all-boys sports team.

A devoted soccer player who participates not only on the high school team, but also for travel teams during the off season, Soper said, “I just got it into my mind as a joke that I might like to play football.”

The more she thought about it, the more it became a possibility. She contacted assistant football coach Nick Emmanuel who referred her to head Coach Rick Krist. He invited her to participate in summer workouts.

It wasn’t what she anticipated.

“I expected to just practice kicking,” she said.

Instead she found herself in pads, doing conditioning drills and working with the rest of the team.

“I found out how hard football really is,” she said.

When she wasn’t kicking she worked out with the rest of the team in an offensive line grouping.

She stuck with it, and found herself the starting kicker for the junior varsity team as a sophomore.

“It was very fun,” she said. “It was one of the best sports seasons of my life.”

She said she had no trouble being accepted by other members of the team.

“Some of them became my best friends,” she explained.

Once football was finally set to begin this spring, she found herself promoted to the varsity.

“I was nervous playing with the seniors,” she admitted.

She had no opportunities in Petaluma’s first two games. They scored no touchdowns in a 7-0 loss to Justin-Siena and a 57-0 loss to Vintage. No touchdowns meant no chances for PAT kicks.

And then came Napa in Petaluma’s first home game.

Playing against a strong defensive team, Petaluma had just one chance to score in the first half, but Soper missed a short field goal.

“I don’t know how that happened,” she said. “I was super upset with myself.”

Petaluma finally got its offense going in the second half and Soper was called on after a C.J. Powers fourth-quarter touchdown. She successfully kicked the PAT.

With time running out, Petaluma managed to again get into the end zone on a Mario Zarco run. The game was tied at 23 with 26 seconds left when Soper lined up for the winning kick.

She split the uprights, but Soper never saw it.

“I closed my eyes after I kicked it,” she admitted. “Then it was crazy. Everyone was jumping up and down and celebrating. We forgot there was still 20 seconds to go.”

The win helped her teammates fulfill their goal of not letting anyone beat them on their home field.

Soper is about as Petaluma High as they come. Her mother, Jennifer, played four years of soccer for the Trojans, while her father, Will, was FFA president during his time at the school.

However, at the start of her sophomore year, her parents still wanted her to go to Cardinal Newman for the academics. She, on the other hand, wanted to play football and knew she would only get the opportunity at Petaluma. She made her parents a deal. If she took all academic classes and kept her grades up, she could remain at Petaluma and play football.

She lived up to her end of the bargain and is now looking forward to a spring of soccer, followed by a senior season of football starting in August.

She does have an impressive resume.