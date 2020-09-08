Petaluma High’s Rose Nevin works hard to find a place to work hard

Of all the high school athletes idled by the coronavirus and ensuing shelter-at-home mandate, one of the players suffering the most from the inactivity has been Petaluma High School basketball player Rose Nevin. Known as one of the hardest working athletes in the area, Nevin has struggled to find ways to continue to improve as she works toward her senior season, now still six months away.

“It has been very hard,” she said. She has been striving to keep her internal drive for improvement engaged, working out with a private club and an individual trainer as well as on her own, but it is not the same.

“I’m doing everything I can,” she said. “But I miss the game incredibly. My last game will be over a year before we get started again. All I want to do is play again and work out with my friends.”

Nevin is anxious not only for her own sake, but also for her team. The T-Girls last season, the first under new coach Sophie Bihn, had a 17-10 record, finished second in the competitive Vine Valley Athletic League and reached the North Coast Section playoffs.

“We are really looking forward to this season,” Nevin said. “I thing we are going to have a really great season.”

One of the reasons for Petaluma optimism is Nevin. As a junior, she averaged 7.4 points per game and led the team with 251 rebounds (10.0 per game), more than 100 more than any other Trojan. She was also second on the team with 29 assists and second with 24 steals.

At 5-foot, 8 inches, she played post for the Petaluma, often giving away several inches in height to opposing centers. She said she used the difference in height between her and bigger opponents as motivation. “When I played a taller player, my aggression took charge,” she explained. “I used my height difference to focus on getting a rebound or blocking a shot.”

Nevin said she also benefited from continuing her relationship with Bihn. “She coached me from the time I was in the seventh grade in junior high school,” Nevin recalled. “She has boosted my confidence an incredible amount. She knows just what to say to motivate us and make us better.”

Nevin has worked hard to improve on the natural athletic ability that had her playing soccer, softball and even giving track a try. But for her, it has always been about basketball. She played at the Boys and Girls Clubs before moving on to CYO and then to junior high school and club teams. “Basketball has always been my love,” she said.

She has plans to continue beyond high school, although the coronavirus has delivered a bad bounce by interrupting her natural progression and college recruiters’ opportunities to watch her play.

“For sure I’m looking to play in college,” she said. “I’ve sent some videos out and I’m looking for the next place to play.”

Next to basketball and preparing to play basketball, Nevin said her interest is with her family. “I’m always with my family,” she said. That family includes mother Michelle Markovich; father Patrick Nevin, 15-year-old sister Lucy Nevin, also a Petaluma High School basketball player; and 23-year-old brother Will Nevin, a former Petaluma High baseball player.