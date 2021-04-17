Petaluma holds off last Casa Grande charge to win the Egg Bowl 20-14

A furious finish by Casa Grande’s passing Gauchos was not enough to overtake Petaluma’s turf-pounding Trojans in the first of what will be two 2021 Egg Bowl football games. Final score was 20-14 for the home side at Petaluma’s Steve Ellison Field.

What the game lacked in finesse was more than compensated for by excitement as the game came down to the final minute-plus, when Petaluma twice stopped Casa Grande on fourth-down pass plays.

The win was the third straight for the Trojans, all by less than a touchdown, and left the Westsiders with a 3-2 record for their abbreviated season. Casa Grande’s young Gauchos ended at 2-4 for their campaign.

Defenses dominated for most of the cold spring night as the teams struggled up and down the Petaluma synthetic turf with no tangible reward for their body-smashing efforts.

Casa Grande’s first offensive effort ended in a pass interception by Petaluma’s Silas Pologeorgis, establishing a pattern of Gauchos miscues that was to include another pass theft, two fumbles and a crucial blocked punt. It also established the rise of the Poloegorgis’ star. The sophomore was all over the field, making a multitude of big hits, recovering a fumble and blocking a pass.

Petaluma’s first offensive effort was equally fruitless, resulting in the loss of a yard and a punt.

As a nice sized, safely spaced crowd on both sides of the stadium hunkered down for a night of shivers and tackles, Petaluma took advantage of two punts to count the first half’s only points. A strong-legged effort by Trojan quarterback Jack Hartman backed Casa up to its 12-yard line and a penalty forced it to punt from the end zone.

The kick hit a Casa lineman about the same time that Petaluma’ s C.J. Powers hit the ball and Freddy Thames claimed possession and a touchdown almost simultaneously. Mackenzie Soper kicked straight for the PAT and a 7-0 Trojan lead.

That was it for the first half, but the fun had just begun.

Petaluma did what Petaluma does best to start the second half – run the football. The Trojans, behind strong blocking and runs from Powers and Hartman and a big one of 28 yards by Pologeorgis, moved 65 yards in nine plays. Hartman threw just one pass in the march, but it was one that counted, going 9 yards to Neil Crudo for the touchdown. Soper was straight on the PAT for a 14-0 Trojan lead.

A Powers interception near the end of the third period set up another Petaluma march, this one of 50 yards that ended with fullback Mario Zarco in the end zone from a yard out. Miguel Randle missed the PAT, but with a 20 point Trojan lead it hardly seemed significant. It was.

The junior-dominated Gauchos still had a lot of life left.

Instead of planning for next season, the Gauchos set out to make the most of what was left of this campaign.

A pass connection from quarterback Jacob Porteous to leading receiver Marcus Scott seemed to jump start the Gauchos and the quarterback and Kaden Ramirez took Casa 50 yards, with Porteous running in the touchdown.

Still holding a two-touchdown advantage, the Casa Grande score didn’t overly concern the Petaluma side. A couple of minutes later, it became a matter of deep concern when Casa Grande perfectly executed an onside kick and immediately went 47 yards on two Porteous passes, one of 20 yards to Scott and one for the touchdown to Shane Runyeon who deftly eluded two Trojan defenders as he danced 27 yards into the end zone to make it a 20-14.

When Petaluma went three and punt following the Casa touchdown, the Gauchos had five minutes to complete the turn around.

They gave it a good try, riding Porteous’ strong arm to the Petaluma 35, but Pologeorgis came up with a big pass block and a fourth-down pass was just beyond the diving reach of the receiver.

Still, it wasn’t over.

Petaluma had to quickly punt again and Porteous got the Gauchos back to midfield before Powers and Crudo knocked down his final pass of the season.

The win meant a lot to the Petaluma seniors, but none cherished it more than Hartman, the senior Petaluma leader on both offense and defense who finally saw his team rewarded with a win over Casa Grande after two previous varsity starts found his team on the other side of the scorebook.

“Hartman is such a great young man,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “He had a huge influence on our defense and he showed great poise in leading the offense. His experience was huge.”

“This feels amazing,” the quarterback said. “This is the first time I’ve ever beaten them. I think we just wanted it more than them.”

Senior linebacker Casey Pectol said the Trojans remained confident as the Gauchos made their fourth-quarter run.

“This is incredible,” he said. “We knew were going to stop them and win the game. We were not going to let it get away.”

Krist said the win was a tribute to the leadership shown by the Petaluma seniors all season.

“It was a great year for us,” he said. “The stamina our seniors showed all season was amazing. I am so proud of them, and happy they could be rewarded at the end.”

While it was seniors who led the way, several younger players stepped up in the final games. Krist pointed out that Pologeorgis is one of two sophomores who started on defense, along with four juniors.

Casa Grande is even younger with only eight seniors on the team.

“That’s what happens with a young football team,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “We made mistakes of a young team.”

He said he was proud of the way his team came back.

“It was good to see them not give up,” he said. “We finally got some momentum going.”

Since COVID-19 forced this school year’s game to be played in April, the two teams will get to do it all over again in November.