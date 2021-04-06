Petaluma hopes to continue winning baseball ways after pandemic-shortened season

The Petaluma High baseball season can almost be considered a continuation of the abruptly canceled 2020 season. The Trojans were 4-0 when the coronavirus pandemic kicked them off their home diamond for the remainder of the season last year. With a few notable exceptions, Petaluma returns that team for a full 18-game season.

One big exception is Sam Brown who hit .316 with four home runs as a junior and was one of the team’s top pitchers. He is now at the University of Portland.

There is still enough talent to rate the Trojans one of the top teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League

With teams having to play almost three games every week to squeeze everything into a two-month season, pitching is vital and Petaluma has several solid arms, led by Julian Garrahan. As a sophomore in his last full season, he had a 5-1 record and two saves. Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella said the pitcher is bigger and better as a senior.

“We have had a chance to watch him grow up figuratively and literally,” the coach said. “He can definitely play at the next level.

Mark Wolbert, who is also one of the team’s best outfielders, is being counted on to be a mainstay on the mound. As a pitcher, he was 3-1 with a save as a sophomore.

Selvitella also has high expectations for senior Nate Zimmerman, who made the team as a sophomore.

Senior Marco Zarco will be the closer.

“He is such a bulldog that I want him on the mound in the seventh inning with the game on the line,” said Selvitella. “The hard part will be prying the ball away from Garrahan.

After the mainstays, the coach said, “It will be a bullpen by committee.”

Among those on the committee are Casey Pectol, Jacob Haugen, Ben Wilson, Rocco Palmini and others.

Off the mound, Petaluma looks solid, but there will be a few differences.

Joe Brown, a multi-talented athlete who made the varsity was freshman and was the starting catcher as a sophomore, will move from behind the plate to his more natural infield position, taking over at shortstop.

The rest of the infield is veteran.

Will Krupp, another senior who played on the varsity as a sophomore, will be at first base and can also move to the outfield or just hit as the designated swinger.

Zarco is strong with both bat and glove at third base when he is not needed on the mound. He hit .266 as a varsity sophomore.

Garett Lewis is overdue for a touch of good fortune. One of the best hitters and all-around players in the area, Lewis was highly touted when he moved into the Petaluma lineup as a freshman and was on the way to a big sophomore season when he suffered a dislocated shoulder that eventually required surgery. Still, he played in 23 of Petaluma’s 25 games and hit .297 with six extra base hits and 10 RBI.

Fully healthy, he was anticipating a big junior season until he was locked off the diamond by the pandemic. He is eager to finally have a full, healthy season.

Garrett Gracie will provide infield depth

Wolbert has the potential to be one of the area’s best hitters and will anchor the outfield in center field with Wyatt Davis in left and a competition for outfield playing time among Ryan Baptista, Pectol, Landry and Luke Rivas. Another outfield prospect is junior Spencer Norman, but the baseball team will have to wait for him until he finishes his golf season.

The move of Lewis back to the infield opens up a good competition for the catching spot between Raime Dayton and Logan Fiene. Petaluma has a long history of outstanding catchers, and Selvitella said he has confidence in both the Trojan receivers.

The coach said two sophomores, Jack Palmer and Aaron Devainis, have the potential to help the varsity in some capacity.

A coaching change this year will see Brooks Drysdale, a former People’s Choice Award winner, moving from the freshman team to the varsity to become assistant head coach.