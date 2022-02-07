Petaluma hot streak extends with win over Sonoma Valley

Petaluma took a big step forward in its frantic finish in Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball Saturday afternoon, rallying in the final quarter for a 66-56 victory over Sonoma Valley.

The game was the first of five Petaluma’s Trojans will play between now and next Saturday as they make up games postponed because of COVID-related problems. Petaluma plays Vintage at home tonight, American Canyon home Tuesday, at Napa Thursday and finally at Justin-Siena Saturday.

Saturday’s win at Sonoma gave the Petalumans momentum for this week’s marathon. The Trojans, now working on a four-game winning streak, are 14-6 on the season. They are also 5-3 in VVAL play. American Canyon has clinched the championship with a 10-1 league mark going into its final game at Petaluma. Sonoma Valley and Petaluma each have three league losses with Sonoma still having two games to play and Petaluma the four on its agenda. Every win also improves the Trojans chances of a higher North Coast Section playoff seed and a possible first-round home game.

But, regardless of ranking, the win was satisfying for the Trojans who were defeated by the now 15-9 Dragons 67-55 the first time around league play.

As expected, the game was a well-played physical match marred by an abundance of momentum-breaking foul tweets. Sonoma went to the line 19 times, making 14. Petaluma had 17 line opportunities, converting on 12.

The whistles aside, the game was an entertaining struggle featuring a match between both teams’ big men, Salim Arikat for Petaluma and Dom Girish for Sonoma Valley. Both enjoyed support on offense, where there were a number of key baskets, and defense where both leaders were faced with collapsing defenses.

Still, both had strong games. Girish scored 17 for the Dragons, while Arikat countered with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Right up until the final period, there was nothing to choose between the rivals, with neither leading by more than four points.

Petaluma finally broke through to start the fourth period, scoring the first eight points of the quarter. Junior Brody Loveless who has quietly provided valuable playing minutes for the Trojans throughout the season, sparked the Petaluma surge, driving through the Sonoma defense for two key baskets.

Bai and Arikat kept the Petaluma lead growing with timely treys as the Trojan lead finally grew to double digits.

Ryan Giacomini finished with 15 points and Bai added 12.

“Our patience is beginning to pay,” said Petaluma coach Anton Lyons. “We’re starting to get into another level of play.”