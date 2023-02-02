They didn’t attract the crowd that the Egg Bowl or head-to-head basketball games attract, but the players were just as excited and determined as any others who experience the rivalry when the two schools clashed in the first Casa Grande vs. Petaluma esports match ever last weekend at LumaCon.

The competition in Super Smash Brothers was made possible as Petaluma last December joined the increasing number of high schools offering competitive esports. Casa Grande is in its second year of the virtual competition.

Petaluma’s team is so new it still has the new car vibe, but the players are rapidly coming together as a team. The Trojans are coached by Chris Langerman-Toves who teaches a class for medically supported students at Petaluma High.

The coach said the match against Casa Grande made his players feel like a team. “It was a great experience,” he said. “It was really great to see the both sides rooting for their teammates.”

Petaluma won the match 2-1. “It was about as close as it could get,” Langerman-Toyes said. “The atmosphere was exciting and intense, but at the same time a lot of fun.”

The coach not only has the support of the school administration for the new sport, he said it was Principal Giovanni Napoli and Athletic Director Kevin Jackson who initially approached him with the idea of forming a team.

He leaped at the chance. “I’ve always loved video games, but my family told me, there wasn’t much of a chance of making a profession of it,” Langerman-Toves said.

The coach definitely believes his team plays a sport. “You learn how to compete. You learn how to be competitive and it requires good hand-eye coordination,” he explained.

Langerman-Toyes expects his original 10-person team to grow. “I’ve already had other students show interest,” the coach said. “My players have been talking to their friends and they are thinking about playing.”

Players on Petaluma’s team are Nat Lavilla, Aidan Miller, Alicia Christensen, Pierce Christensen, Anthony Velasco, Evan O’Sullivan, Zeke Martinez, Gareth Foote, Landon Horne and Peter Kell.

The team practices and competes in the school library. Players bring their own controllers, or share with a teammate. What Longerman-Toves describes as “a perfect” internet connection is supplied by the school district.