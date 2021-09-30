Petaluma junior mounted drill team Grand Champions

It was a one-shot chance for the eight teenage girls from the Petaluma Junior Riding Club. The Hearts & Hooves team made the most of its only competitive opportunity of the year, earning top honors in the California State Horse Association’s California Grand Championships.

Making the Petaluma team’s accomplishment even more impressive, it was the only junior team (12-18 years old) in the competition against 10 adult teams. In addition to winning the Grand National championship, the local team was first in best mounted group, first in compulsory and second in theme.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event, held at the Diamond Bar Arena in Ceres, was the only competition for the local team.

According to team coach Courtney Johnson, a grand championship didn’t just happen.

“It took practice, practice, practice,” she said. “We have been working for more than a year.”

The teens practice twice a week, preparing not only for competition, but also to perform in rodeos, horse shows, parades and other events throughout the area.

“I am extremely proud of these girls,” said Johnson. “What they accomplished was extremely impressive. They were up against some very strong competition.”

Each girl has her own horse and, in addition to the time they spent training as a team, each member cares for her own mount and works individually on both her own riding skills and training with her horse.

“They are all very dedicated to what they do,” Johnson said.

With horses galloping and flags flying, the riders’ performance is spectacular from the stands, but stressful from the saddle.

“The rides are intricate and complicated,” the coach said. “One route can have more than 30 different patterns and they are all done between a lope and a gallop.”

Not only do the riders memorize the patterns, they and their horses execute the maneuvers carrying a full-size flag at a high speed. It is not for the faint of heart or the weak of body.

“It takes a lot of physical strength,” said the coach.

Johnson, 29, has been riding since she was about 5, and has been a member of the riding club since she was 8.

She has been coaching the team since 2013 and, for the past several years has been assisted by Alicia Massey.

Team members are:

Gracie Causbrook, 18, is a 2021 Petaluma High School graduate. She has been on the PJRC drill team for seven years. Her horse is Dakota.

Hayley Demartin, 18, is a 2020 Petaluma High School graduate. She has been on the drill team for three years. Her horse is Levi.

Emma Riebli, 15, is a sophomore at Petaluma High School. She has been on the drill since since she was 6. Her horse is Missy.

Taylor Yount, 15, is a sophomore at Petaluma High. She joined the PJRC team four years ago. Her horse is Tugboat.

Hannah Yount, 15, is a student at Petaluma High. She joined the team four years ago. Her horse is Sister.

Daisy Torres, 15, is a junior at West County High. She has been with PJRC for three years. Her horse is Lucky.

Brittany Rider, 13, is home schooled. She has been with the drill team since last year. Her horse is Ebony.

Isabella Belov, 16, is a junior at Casa Grande High School. She has been on the team for a year. Her horse is Waylon.

Chole McKnight, 15, is a sophomore who has been with the team for four years.