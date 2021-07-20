Petaluma Leghorns advance in American Legion playoffs

The Petaluma Leghorn American Legion baseball team battled its way to the State Tournament Monday evening, holding off the Fairfield Expos 1-0 in the semifinals of the Area Tournament being played at the stadium-sized Laurel Park complex in Fairfield.

With two teams from the Area Tournament advancing, the Leghorns are assured of moving up the ladder in a climb that could eventually lead to Shelby, North Carolina, and the American Legion World Series. The win stretched the Petaluma victory streak to 10 games. Five of those have come in the Area affair.

Petaluma was to play the winner of a game between Napa and Chico for the tournament championship Tuesday night. Results of that game were not immediately available.

Petaluma earned its way to the State Tournament with pitching and defense. Three Petaluma pitchers held the tournament host Expos to just three hits. The Expos countered with an excellent pitching effort of their own from Andrew Carrington who limited the Leghorns to just two hits.

Despite the lack of hits, the game had all sorts of base activity.

Petaluma had strong scoring opportunities in the second and fourth frames before making a breakthrough in the sixth. The Expos left two runners stranded in the second, three in the third and two more in the sixth.

The only run tallied when Leghorn catcher Mason Cox was thumped by a pitch. Gabriel Henschel put down a perfect sacrifice bunt, and a strikeout later, Petaluma High School slugger Garett Lewis lifted a long drive off the distant right-field fence for an RBI double. That was it for the scoring. It was enough for the Leghorns.

Petaluma’s only other hit was also a blast, another drive off the right field fence by Casa Grande’s Zane Bennett that he hustled into a triple in the fourth inning. That bomb went to naught when the Leghorn tried to score on a weird play that originated with walk-boarded Mario Zarco stealing second base.

Fairfield catcher Kaden Wilde, while attempting to fake a throw to second base, dropped the ball. He had trouble picking up the bounding oval, but found the handle in time to tag out the charging Bennett in a close play at the plate.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Newman’s Richie Kingsborough gave Petaluma four strong innings, allowing just two hits, although he had to work hard to preserve his shutout frames as Fairfield put runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth.

A diving catch by Zarco in left field helped him get out of the second after Aiden Robles opened the inning with a single. He walked the first two batters he faced in the fourth, but escaped scoring damage by striking out two. With two outs in the fourth he gave up a hit and a walk, but got the final out on a fly to right.

Montgomery’s Drew Haskins pitched the fifth and sixth, getting out of a first and third predicament with a clutch strikeout in the sixth.

After Petaluma scored in the bottom of the sixth, Casa Grande’s Jake McCoy finished the victory and punched the Leghorns’ ticket to state with a flourish, striking out three in a row in the seventh.

The State Tournament begins Saturday at Buchanan Field in Clovis. The winner advances to the Regional Tournament, the final step before the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.