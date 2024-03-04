Petaluma Leghorns plan special tourney for Hayden Klemenok

The Petaluma Leghorns American Legion Team is honoring one of their own -- former team member Hayden Klemenok, a native Petaluman who died while hiking in Yosemite last July -- in a first-ever memorial baseball tournament to be held this June.

The team announced late last week that it was looking for sponsors for the Hayden Klemenok Memorial Baseball Tournament, set to take place June 13 to 15 at the Petaluma Community Sports Fields at 2430 East Washington St.

The new baseball diamond at the fields will officially be unveiled at the park’s Opening Day ceremony on June 1.

The 24-year-old Klemenok, a longtime member of the Leghorns nonprofit organization, went missing after he fell into a swollen creek in Yosemite National Park and was swept away by the current.

“He was a lifelong friend to the Leghorns as well as an athlete and baseball enthusiast, and we are honored to organize and host this tournament in his memory,” said Leghorns head coach Spencer Finkbohner in a statement.

Finkbohner said the team was looking for business sponsors in particular for the upcoming tournament. “By aligning your business with this event, you can ensure that your business will attract hundreds of potential new customers over the weekend,” he said.

The tournament is expected to host at least 500 participants, who will wear T-shirts featuring sponsors’ logos.

Those who wish to sponsor can either mail a check payable to Petaluma Leghorns Baseball to 2025 Harrison Street, Petaluma, CA, 94954, or send a Venmo payment to @Spencer-Finkbohner. Those who choose to pay through Venmo are asked to reference the Hayden Klemenok Memorial Tournament and include their contact information.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.