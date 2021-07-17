Petaluma Little League All Stars advance in Section Tournament

Petaluma opened play in the Section 1 Little League baseball tournament with a 10-0 win over Davis Little League at a chilly Alameda baseball complex on Friday.

It was the only game scheduled in the tourney with the rest of the five teams scheduled for action on Saturday.

According to the public address announcer, it was the first game in Alameda that fans have been allowed to attend all season because of COVID concerns.

The Nationals jumped on Davis starter Len Douty early for a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and never looked back. Home runs to the opposite field by Gio Costaing and clean-up hitter Aiden Jones set the tone for the rest of the game.

The big frame for the winning Nationals was the bottom of the third when they scored four runs on five well-struck hits. Another RBI by Jones and safeties by Max Comma and Zander Cuningham helped blow the game wide open.

Petaluma came back to end the contest early by scoring three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Another RBI by Comma prompted base coach Stevan Fontana to escort the runner across the plate which gave the Nationals a 10-run margin and ended the game. The players all knew the drill when the difference reached 10 runs.

Two Petaluma pitchers completely shut down any attempts by Davis to crawl back into the game. Flame throwing Gio Castaing tossed three perfect innings to earn the win. Eight of the recorded outs were on strikeouts.

Dante Sarno finished up by keeping the no-hitter intact but he did walk a Davis hitter. That was all taken care of on the next play when the runner at first was picked off.

Things get a little more competitive Saturday when the Nationals play host Alameda, the District 4 winners, at 7 p.m. At Will C. Wood School. The afternoon game matches teams from Sonoma and Tiburon.