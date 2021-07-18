Petaluma Little League All Stars beaten for the first time

A sizzling start in the first inning was enough for host Alameda to derail the Petaluma Nationals 12-0 on Saturday evening in the winners bracket of the California Section 1 Little League baseball tournament.

Alameda raked Petaluma starting pitcher Kalvin Oakamura for six earned runs before the stunned Nationals could retire the side. The outcome of the contest was not as surprising as the margin of victory as the Nationals were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten after they had won six consecutive games and captured the District 35 title last week.

Okamura, a strike-throwing right hander, did his job again in this game between two of the stronger teams in the tournament, but this time around the opposition put the ball in play from the top to the bottom of the lineup.

Alameda got seven clean hits, including an opposite field home run by opposing pitcher Eric Proctor. Proctor was brilliant in his four innings of work on the bump for Alameda. The lanky pitcher struck out 10 Nationals until he was pulled from the game when his pitch count got into the 60s. His fast ball was occasionally up in the zone, but too fast for the normally heavy-hitting Nationals to make regular contact.

Center fielder Dante Sarno and Max Comma were the only Nationals to reach Proctor for base hits until the hard thrower was lifted to protect his count for future games. Sarno and Comma have both consistently hit the ball hard since the playoffs began.

Two more Alameda pitchers finished the work for the host team with Petaluma only threatening in the sixth inning after a hard-hit ball to second base bounced into the outfield off the bat of Gio Costaing. Costaing was stranded at second base when Comma ended the game on an infield roller.

Following the disappointing loss, the Nationals must now regroup, and battle their way back through the elimination bracket of the double-elimination tournament. They are scheduled to play the winner of the Davis-Sonoma game which was played on Sunday afternoon on Monday at 7 p.m. at Will C. Wood School in Alameda.

It will take some renewed resolve, but the Nationals can’t be counted out with their versatile roster.