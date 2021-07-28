Petaluma Little Leaguers a win away from Regional Tournament

Free swinging Petaluma vaulted into the championship game at the NorCal Little League Tournament by coming from behind to defeat North Natomas 16-6 on Tuesday at the Tri Cities baseball complex in Rocklin.

The win moved the Petaluma National League All Stars to within one win of a trip to the Little League complex in San Bernardino and the Western Regional championships.

The Nationals trailed 6-0 in the early going with only a home run poked over the right field fence by crowd favorite Gavin Perry on their record until they struck for 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Perry, who normally gets only one at bat before substitutions kick in, made the most of his appearance by clearing the fence in right field with the only big fly of the game. He returned during the big fourth-inning rally to keep the line moving with a solid single past the Notamas second baseman for two additional RBIs.

The game was much closer than the final score would indicate with a big following from Petaluma beginning to get a bit uneasy when Jack Hogya flew out to left field to end the third inning.

Hits began to fall for the Nationals in the fourth frame as they finally solved the strike-throwing offerings of the Sacramento starting pitcher. Petaluma found holes in the Natomas infield defense with a flurry of sharp hits, and the inning finally ended with the Nationals posting 11 runs on 12 hits.

Overall, Petaluma had four players with three hits each in the big offensive explosion. Dom Fontana, Aiden Jones, Kalvin Okamura and William Hale all found open spaces with solid safeties. The final score marked the third consecutive game for the Nationals with double figures.

Jones started on the mound for the Nationals, but struggled with his command, walking a couple of Natomas batters in the first inning, and Jesse Murray delivered with the first of his three RBIs to give the local club a quick 2-0 lead. Natomas came back with four runs against Jones in the second frame. Jones took the game into the top of the fifth when he reached the pitch count limit of 85. The Nationals then turned the ball over to Hale who got through the rest of the frame without yielding a run.

An infield double play helped Petaluma get out of the fifth inning. It was the second turned by the National defense in the afternoon. The big rally by the Nationals turned the game around for their hard-working pitcher as Jones collected the victory as a reward.

The win by Petaluma puts them in position to play for the Division championship on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s contest between Natomas and San Mateo. It will take two losses to eliminate the Nationals.

In earlier NorCal Tournament games Petaluma stormed back from a daunting four-run deficit in the early going to explode for 15 unanswered runs en route to a 16-5 win over Cambrian Park of the San Jose area in the second round. In the tournament opener, catcher Gio Castaing knocked in six runs with a huge night at the plate that included a pair of home runs as Petaluma National raced past Visalia representing Section 7 by a count of 13-1.