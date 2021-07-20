Petaluma Little Leaguers play for survival against Alameda

The Petaluma Nationals got a solid pitching performance from Xander Cunningham and cruised past the Sonoma Little League All Stars 12-2 to remain in the hunt in the Section 1 baseball tournament on Monday night in Alameda.

Cunningham got his second win in the playoff season, and his effort helped preserve the all-important pitch count totals for the rest of the staff heading into a crucial contest against powerful Alameda tonight at 7 p.m.

Three teams remain in the double-elimination tournament with the Nationals now going head to head with the team that handed them a 12-0 setback on Saturday. It will be all hands on deck with both teams attempting to stave off elimination in the crucial contest tonight.

Cuningham, not part of the regular pitching rotation for his team, accepted the challenge by manager Tony Sarno and turned in a gritty effort after giving up three hits and a run in the first inning. Normally a position player, the accurate throwing right hander settled in to strike out the final two outs in the frame and he took the game into the fourth inning to earn the win with an assortment of off speed pitches.

When the pitch count reached 50, Sarno brought in Dom Fontana to finish the game, and the regular shortstop got the job done by allowing only one run.

Petaluma countered with four runs on four hits to take a comfortable 4-1 lead after the first inning. RBI doubles by Gio Costaing and Aiden Jones led the way. Max Comma continued his hot hitting with a single to drive in another run, forcing Sonoma to change pitchers before the frame was completed.

The Nationals scored in every inning. Dante Sarno and Costaing finished with a pair of hits each to lead an eight-hit attack. The entire lineup managed to put the ball in play until the game was halted when the 10-run rule was enforced.

Petaluma buttoned up its defense from the previous game with some smooth plays in the field. Highlighting the glove work was a line drive picked off by Fontana at short in the third inning which he converted into a quick unassisted double play by trapping a Sonoma runner off the bag at second base.