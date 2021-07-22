Petaluma Little Leaguers reach Section championship game

Petaluma National bounced back in the bottom of the seventh inning to score a pair of runs to get past previously undefeated Tiburon 3-2 in a championship bracket game in Alameda on Wednesday. The two teams will clash again to determine the Section 1 Little League title on Thursday at 7 p.m. on the same diamond at the Wood Middle School complex.

A pitching duel between Aiden Jones of the Nationals and William Coleman of Tiburon highlighted the contest with each team scoring an unearned run to take it into extra innings with the score knotted at 1-1.

Jones had five punch outs before retiring on 87 pitches. The visiting Tiburon club then scored in the top of the first extra inning on an overthrow at third base against hard-luck Petaluma relief pitcher Dante Sarno.

All was not lost, however, when the Nationals came storming back on a game-winning rally initiated by a clutch single into left field by Oliver Pedersen. With one out, Dom Fontana legged out an infield hit by hustling across the bag at first, beating a tardy throw.

A wild pitch and a double steal advanced Pedersen to third base and Fontana to second. With the game was on the line in front of a howling bunch of Petalumans along the third baseline and in center field, the Nationals got the job done without swinging the bat.

Two consecutive pitches in the dirt got past the Tiburon catcher allowing alert base runners Pedersen and Fontana to come skidding across the plate to send the National fans into a frenzy of celebration.

The play on Fontana was a close one with the ball near the plate, but the National shortstop broke on the pitch to score the game winner.

Each team recorded only four hits in the quickly played contest with Tiburon recording seven outs on catches in the outfield.

Petaluma National recorded the only double play of the game when Nick Davis bounced a hard ground ball to Fontana at short who started the twin killing by shoveling the ball to Kalvin Okamura at second who converted on a neat pivot and throw to first.

Pitching will be at a premium on Thursday as the shocked Tiburon club will face weary Petaluma playing its sixth game of the tourney.