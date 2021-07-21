Petaluma Little Leaguers reach Section championship game

Three Petaluma National Little League pitchers combined to slam shut any offense by host Alameda, and the Nationals moved into the championship of the Section 1 baseball tournament on Tuesday evening in the East Bay with a 7-1 win.

The Nationals remained alive in the double-elimination tourney, and moved on to face unbeaten Tiburon on Wednesday under the lights at the Alameda Little League complex at Wood Middle School. It will take two consecutive wins over a good Tiburon club by the come-from-behind Petalumans who evened the count with Alameda to go 3-1 in the tournament with most of the National pitch-count numbers still intact.

Results of the Wednesday game were not available at press time.

Starter Gio Castaing was followed to the bump by Aiden Jones and William Hale. The trio limited Alameda to two scattered hits with no real threat of crawling back into the game. Castaing tossed three perfect frames with eight strikeouts. He turned the contest over to Jones and Hale who mopped up to sent Petaluma fans on the long ride home in a happy caravan.

Jones made a limited appearance to preserve his pitch count for future games before turning the ball to Hale who recorded the save. Along the way, Hale got great help from right fielder Max Comma who made an over the shoulder running catch disappearing out of the lighted area of the diamond in the top of the sixth inning. The lanky outfielder was awarded the unofficial play of the tournament commendation by the public address announcer for his terrific catch. Not quite finished, Comma caught two more fly balls to end the inning.

A five-run rally in the bottom of the first inning gave the focused Nationals a cushion that was never threatened. Starting catcher Kalvin Okamura got the big hit of the inning with a two-run double that ended the scoring.

Petaluma pounded three Alameda pitchers for eight hits led by Castaing with a pair of safeties, including a home run in the bottom of the second inning. Dom Fontana kicked in with a double along with scoring a pair of runs.

Alameda’s Eric Proctor, who shut out Petaluma In the first meeting between the two cubs, reached Jones for a single that dropped softly into center field in the fourth frame.

Alameda (1-2) was eliminated after back-to-back losses to Tiburon and Petaluma National.

PETALUMA 10, DAVIS 0

Petaluma opened play in the tournament with a 10-0 win over Davis Little League. It was the only game scheduled on the first day of the tournament. According to the public address announcer, it was the first game in Alameda that fans have been allowed to attend all season because of COVID concerns.

The Nationals jumped on Davis starter Len Douty early for a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and never looked back. Home runs to the opposite field by Costaing and clean-up hitter Jones set the tone for the rest of the game.

The big frame for the winning Nationals was the bottom of the third when they scored four runs on five well-struck hits. Another RBI by Jones and safeties by Comma and Zander Cuningham helped blow the game wide open.

Petaluma came back to end the contest early by scoring three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Another RBI by Comma prompted base coach Stevan Fontana to escort the runner across the plate which gave the Nationals a 10-run margin and ended the game. The players all knew the drill when the difference reached 10 runs.

Two Petaluma pitchers completely shut down any attempts by Davis to crawl back into the game. Flame throwing Castaing tossed three perfect innings to earn the win. Eight of the recorded outs were on strikeouts.

Dante Sarno finished up by keeping the no-hitter intact, but did walk a Davis hitter. That was all taken care of on the next play when the runner at first was picked off.

ALAMEDA 12, PETALUMA 0

A sizzling start in the first inning was enough for host Alameda to derail the Petaluma Nationals 12-0 in the winners bracket..

Alameda raked Petaluma starting pitcher Oakamura for six earned runs before the stunned Nationals could retire the side. The outcome of the contest was not as surprising as the margin of victory as the Nationals were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten after they had won six consecutive tournament games and captured the District 35 title last week.

Okamura, a strike-throwing right hander, did his job again in this game between two of the stronger teams in the tournament, but this time around the opposition put the ball in play from the top to the bottom of the lineup.

Alameda got seven clean hits, including an opposite field home run by opposing pitcher Proctor. He was brilliant in his four innings of work on the bump for Alameda. The lanky pitcher struck out 10 Nationals until he was pulled from the game when his pitch count got into the 60s. His fast ball was occasionally up in the zone, but too fast for the normally heavy-hitting Nationals to make regular contact.