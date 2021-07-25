Petaluma Little Leaguers win NorCal opening game

Catcher Gio Castaing knocked in six runs with a huge night at the plate that included a pair of home runs as Petaluma National raced past Visalia, representing Section 7, by a count of 13-1 in the opening round of the NorCal Little Little League playoffs in Rocklin Saturday evening.

Castaing had three hits in the lopsided contest, but his mammoth three-run big fly over the left field fence in the top of the fourth inning had the crowd buzzing. The blast generated more than enough of a margin for the Nationals to wrap up the game.

They exceeded the 10-run rule which brought things to a close at the end of four full frames.

Five runs crossed the plate in the top of the fourth as the slugging Nationals moved forward in the winners bracket, facing Cambrian Park of the San Jose area on Sunday. Cambrian Park walloped San Mateo 11-1 in six innings.

Petaluma took advantage of its run production to end its contest against Visalia early, and importantly, preserved the pitch count total for starter Kalvin Okamura who was lifted early enough to pitch again Sunday.

Okamura was followed to the mound by Dom Fontana and Zander Cuningham as the Nationals surprised their opponents from the San Joaquin Valley with a steady attack at the plate. Cunningham was especially sharp in hurling two hit-less innings with a couple of strikeouts.

Nafalies Perez had a single and the one lone RBI for Visalia. The Tulare County team will now face San Mateo in an elimination contest at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Tr-Cities complex.

Visalia finished with three hits, but never threatened to get back into the contest.

Dante Sarno had two hits and scored three runs for the winning Nationals, while William Hale had a couple of RBIs with a single in the fourth frame.

Once again, the smooth fielding Nationals didn’t hurt themselves on defense as they backed Oakamura, Fontana and Cunningham by converting five plays in the infield.

Natomas of Sacramento, one of the favorites in NorCal Division play this season, was awarded an automatic bye, moving into a second-round game against Turlock at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon.