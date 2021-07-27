Petaluma Little Leaguers win Section 1 championship

The Petaluma National Little League All-Star team bounced back from a second-round loss to beat the Tiburon Little League twice to win the Section 1 championship last week in Alameda.

After winning the District 35 Tournament in straight games, the Petalumans won five of six games in a gritty show of determination to earn advancement to the NorCal championships. Here’s how they accomplished the task:

PETALUMA 10, DAVIS 1

Petaluma opened play in the Section 1 Little League baseball tournament with a 10-0 win over Davis Little League at a chilly Alameda baseball complex.

According to the public address announcer, it was the first game in Alameda that fans have been allowed to attend all season because of COVID concerns.

The Nationals jumped on Davis starter Len Douty early for a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and never looked back. Home runs to the opposite field by Gio Costaing and clean-up hitter Aiden Jones set the tone for the rest of the game.

The big frame for the winning Nationals was the bottom of the third when they scored four runs on five well-struck hits. Another RBI by Jones and safeties by Max Comma and Zander Cunnigham helped blow the game wide open.

Two Petaluma pitchers completely shut down any attempts by Davis to crawl back into the game. Flame throwing Castaing tossed three perfect innings to earn the win. Eight of the recorded outs were on strikeouts.

Dante Sarno finished up by keeping the no-hitter intact, but he did walk a Davis hitter. That was all taken care of on the next play when the runner at first was picked off.

ALAMEDA 12, PETALUMA 0

A sizzling start in the first inning was enough for host Alameda to derail the Petaluma Nationals 12-0 in the winners bracket of the California Section 1 Little League baseball tournament.

Alameda raked Petaluma starting pitcher Kalvin Oakamura for six earned runs before the stunned Nationals could retire the side. The outcome of the contest was not as surprising as the margin of victory as the Nationals were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten after they had won six consecutive games and captured the District 35 title last week.

Alameda got seven clean hits, including an opposite field home run by opposing pitcher Eric Proctor. Proctor was brilliant in his four innings of work on the bump for Alameda. The lanky pitcher struck out 10 Nationals until he was pulled from the game when his pitch count got into the 60s.

Center fielder Dante Sarno and Max Comma were the only Nationals to reach Proctor for base hits until the hard thrower was lifted to protect his count for future games.

PETALUMA 12, SONOMA 2

The Petaluma Nationals got a solid pitching performance from Zander Cunningham and cruised past the Sonoma Little League All Stars 12-2 to remain in the hunt in the Section 1 baseball tournament on Monday night in Alameda.

Cunningham got his second win in the playoff season, and his effort helped preserve the all-important pitch count totals for the rest of the staff heading into a crucial contest against powerful Alameda tonight at 7 p.m.

Cuningham, not part of the regular pitching rotation for his team, accepted the challenge by manager Tony Sarno and turned in a gritty effort after giving up three hits and a run in the first inning. Normally a position player, the accurate throwing right hander settled in to strike out the final two outs in the frame and he took the game into the fourth inning to earn the win with an assortment of off speed pitches.

When the pitch count reached 50, Sarno brought in Dom Fontana to finish the game, and the regular shortstop got the job done by allowing only one run.

The Nationals scored in every inning. Dante Sarno and Costaing finished with a pair of hits each to lead an eight-hit attack. The entire lineup managed to put the ball in play until the game was halted when the 10-run rule was enforced.

PETALUMA 7, ALAMEDA 1

Three Petaluma National Little League pitchers combined to slam shut any offense by host Alameda, and the Nationals moved into the championship of the Section 1 baseball tournament on Tuesday evening in the East Bay with a 7-1 win.

Starter Castaing was followed to the bump by Jones and William Hale. The trio limited Alameda to two scattered hits with no real threat of crawling back into the game. Castaing tossed three perfect frames with eight strikeouts.

Jones made a limited appearance to preserve his pitch count for future games before turning the ball to Hale who recorded the save. Along the way, Hale got great help from right fielder Comma who made an over-the-shoulder running catch disappearing out of the lighted area of the diamond in the top of the sixth inning.