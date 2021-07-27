Subscribe

Petaluma Little Leaguers win Section 1 championship

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 27, 2021, 3:56PM

The Petaluma National Little League All-Star team bounced back from a second-round loss to beat the Tiburon Little League twice to win the Section 1 championship last week in Alameda.

After winning the District 35 Tournament in straight games, the Petalumans won five of six games in a gritty show of determination to earn advancement to the NorCal championships. Here’s how they accomplished the task:

PETALUMA 10, DAVIS 1

Petaluma opened play in the Section 1 Little League baseball tournament with a 10-0 win over Davis Little League at a chilly Alameda baseball complex.

According to the public address announcer, it was the first game in Alameda that fans have been allowed to attend all season because of COVID concerns.

The Nationals jumped on Davis starter Len Douty early for a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and never looked back. Home runs to the opposite field by Gio Costaing and clean-up hitter Aiden Jones set the tone for the rest of the game.

The big frame for the winning Nationals was the bottom of the third when they scored four runs on five well-struck hits. Another RBI by Jones and safeties by Max Comma and Zander Cunnigham helped blow the game wide open.

Two Petaluma pitchers completely shut down any attempts by Davis to crawl back into the game. Flame throwing Castaing tossed three perfect innings to earn the win. Eight of the recorded outs were on strikeouts.

Dante Sarno finished up by keeping the no-hitter intact, but he did walk a Davis hitter. That was all taken care of on the next play when the runner at first was picked off.

ALAMEDA 12, PETALUMA 0

A sizzling start in the first inning was enough for host Alameda to derail the Petaluma Nationals 12-0 in the winners bracket of the California Section 1 Little League baseball tournament.

Alameda raked Petaluma starting pitcher Kalvin Oakamura for six earned runs before the stunned Nationals could retire the side. The outcome of the contest was not as surprising as the margin of victory as the Nationals were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten after they had won six consecutive games and captured the District 35 title last week.

Alameda got seven clean hits, including an opposite field home run by opposing pitcher Eric Proctor. Proctor was brilliant in his four innings of work on the bump for Alameda. The lanky pitcher struck out 10 Nationals until he was pulled from the game when his pitch count got into the 60s.

Center fielder Dante Sarno and Max Comma were the only Nationals to reach Proctor for base hits until the hard thrower was lifted to protect his count for future games.

PETALUMA 12, SONOMA 2

The Petaluma Nationals got a solid pitching performance from Zander Cunningham and cruised past the Sonoma Little League All Stars 12-2 to remain in the hunt in the Section 1 baseball tournament on Monday night in Alameda.

Cunningham got his second win in the playoff season, and his effort helped preserve the all-important pitch count totals for the rest of the staff heading into a crucial contest against powerful Alameda tonight at 7 p.m.

Cuningham, not part of the regular pitching rotation for his team, accepted the challenge by manager Tony Sarno and turned in a gritty effort after giving up three hits and a run in the first inning. Normally a position player, the accurate throwing right hander settled in to strike out the final two outs in the frame and he took the game into the fourth inning to earn the win with an assortment of off speed pitches.

When the pitch count reached 50, Sarno brought in Dom Fontana to finish the game, and the regular shortstop got the job done by allowing only one run.

The Nationals scored in every inning. Dante Sarno and Costaing finished with a pair of hits each to lead an eight-hit attack. The entire lineup managed to put the ball in play until the game was halted when the 10-run rule was enforced.

PETALUMA 7, ALAMEDA 1

Three Petaluma National Little League pitchers combined to slam shut any offense by host Alameda, and the Nationals moved into the championship of the Section 1 baseball tournament on Tuesday evening in the East Bay with a 7-1 win.

Starter Castaing was followed to the bump by Jones and William Hale. The trio limited Alameda to two scattered hits with no real threat of crawling back into the game. Castaing tossed three perfect frames with eight strikeouts.

Jones made a limited appearance to preserve his pitch count for future games before turning the ball to Hale who recorded the save. Along the way, Hale got great help from right fielder Comma who made an over-the-shoulder running catch disappearing out of the lighted area of the diamond in the top of the sixth inning.

The lanky outfielder was awarded the unofficial play of the tournament commendation by the public address announcer for his terrific catch. Not quite finished, Comma caught two more fly balls to end the inning.

A five-run rally in the bottom of the first inning gave the focused Nationals a cushion that was never threatened. Starting catcher Okamura got the big hit of the inning with a two-run double that ended the scoring.

Petaluma pounded three Alameda pitchers for eight hits led by Castaing with a pair of safeties, including a home run in the bottom of the second inning. Fontana kicked in with a double along with scoring a pair of runs.

PETALUMA 3, TIBURON 2

Petaluma National bounced back in the bottom of the seventh inning to score a pair of runs to get past previously undefeated Tiburon 3-2 in a championship bracket game in Alameda.

A pitching duel between Jones of the Nationals and William Coleman of Tiburon highlighted the contest with each team scoring an unearned run to take it into extra innings with the score knotted at 1-1.

Jones had five punch outs before retiring on 87 pitches. The visiting Tiburon club then scored in the top of the first extra inning on an overthrow at third base against hard-luck Petaluma relief pitcher Dante Sarno.

All was not lost, however, when the Nationals came storming back on a game-winning rally initiated by a clutch single into left field by Oliver Pedersen. With one out, Fontana legged out an infield hit by hustling across the bag at first, beating a tardy throw.

A wild pitch and a double steal advanced Pedersen to third base and Fontana to second. With the game was on the line in front of a howling bunch of Petalumans along the third baseline and in center field, the Nationals got the job done without swinging the bat.

Two consecutive pitches in the dirt got past the Tiburon catcher allowing alert baserunners Pedersen and Fontana to come skidding across the plate to send the National fans into a frenzy of celebration.

The play on Fontana was a close one with the ball near the plate, but the National shortstop broke on the pitch to score the game winner.

Each team recorded only four hits in the quickly played contest with Tiburon recording seven outs on catches in the outfield.

Petaluma National recorded the only double play of the game when Nick Davis bounced a hard ground ball to Fontana at short who started the twin killing by shoveling the ball to Okamura at second who converted on a neat pivot and throw to first.

PETALUMA 8, TIBURON 7

Petaluma National completed an emotional run through the elimination bracket with a wrenching 8-7 win over Tiburon to capture the California Section 1 Majors Little League Baseball Tournament in front of a big group of supporters at the Alameda Complex on Thursday evening.

It turned out to be a heart-pounding victory for the kids in the traditional National League red jerseys after they had cobbled together an 8-1 advantage behind pitcher Castaing. He was totally in charge on both the bump and with the bat as he struck out seven Tiburon batters and swatted a monster home run over the center field fence in the first inning.

A five-run rally in the fifth inning gave the Nationals their cushion. The only problem for the National pitcher was that he used up a few too many pitches en route and had to leave the game in the sixth inning when his pitch count reached 86. Costaing struck out the final Tiburon batter to close out his solid night of work.

Petaluma chose to finish the game by calling in normally accurate center fielder Dante Sarno to throw the final pitches. Sarno, who had a terrific run in the outfield and infield for the Nationals, could not locate the plate with his pitches, and walked three, hit one and gave up a single as the Marin County team began to make things interesting.

Once again, the Nationals turned to right fielder Hale who inherited a bases-loaded situation and the Tiburon team smelling a big comeback win. Hale hit a batter and walked another as the tension began to grow. Along the way, however, the crafty right hander set down dangerous Chase Johnson on strikes with a changeup pitch that had the big infielder off balance, and he swung right through the offering for the second out.

Another walk forced a run at home to make it 8-7, and the National natives continued to squirm. An intentional pass to hard hitting William Coleman called by the National bench loaded the bases, setting the stage for the final bit of drama.

The final out was recorded at first base by Jones on a late swing ground ball by William King, and the celebration began as Hale recorded his second save of the tournament.

Petaluma National pounded out 11 hits, including a pair of safeties by Sarno and a triple off the bat of versatile Comma. Comma finished with two runs and Jack Hogya kicked in with a couple of well-placed bunt base hits to move the National line along.

The Petalumans limped to the finish line, but finished as Section champions, adding to their already earned District championship.

