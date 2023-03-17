Petaluma High’s patched-together lineup gave unbeaten Cardinal Newman a battle under rare blue skies Thursday evening, but came out on the wrong side of a well-played 3-1 game.

The win was Cardinal Newman’s fifth without a loss, while Petaluma dropped to 2-4-1 for an injury-plagued start to the season.

Both pitchers – Tanner Bradley for Cardinal Newman and Aaron Davainis for Petaluma - threw well, but were far from untouchable. Bradley gave up five hits and four walks, but offset the baserunners with 10 strikeouts. Davainis gave up 8 hits, but managed to pitch out of trouble in all be two innings. He walked just two, while striking out four.

The Trojans helped their pitcher with error-less defense that included three double plays, one initiated by third baseman Flynn Shoop who stepped on his bag for a force and fired to first for a twin out. He was also on the second out side of a first-inning duel-elimination play when shortstop Colton Dilena snared a line drive and picked a late-returning runner off the hot corner to squash a potential Cardinal Newman first-inning rally.

A pop up to Davainis resulted in two outs when another Newman base runner was late returning to first base in the third inning.

Petaluma Coach Scott Osder was pleased with the Trojan effort against one of the top-rated teams in the North Bay. “All in all, it was the best game we’ve played his season,” he said. “Davainis pitched his best game of the season. We had our chances, but we didn’t execute a few times and it cost us.”

Highlight for Petaluma came in the fifth inning when Shoop lifted a ball over the high left field fence for his first home run on any level of organized baseball.

“I played with Tanner before and I know he likes to throw the fast ball, so I was looking for it and when it came I got on it,” the junior said.

Shoop’s blast temporarily tied the game at 1-1 after Cardinal Newman scored in the second inning on a walk to Justice Brinson and a two-out single by Vero Poueu. The run-producing hit came after the Trojans appeared to have gotten out of the inning when Shoop initiated his double play.

The deciding Cardinal Newman rally came in the top of the sixth, right after Shoop had sent the Trojan fans into a tizzy with his big fly.

Davainis issued a rare walk to Nate Niehaus to start the inning and Jack Lazark delivered a gapper to the deepest part of center field to chase home what was to be the winning run. An out later, Boyd drove home insurance with a single to right.

The Trojans did not go lightly into what was still a bright evening.

Dante Vachini and Brayden Breen walked back-to-back to start the sixth inning. That brought Mason Lerma on to try to quell the uprising. He succeeded.

A bunt, intended to push the tying runs into scoring position, resulted in a force out at third. A strikeout and routine fly to center ended the inning.

Petaluma had one small yell left. Freshman Rowan Ball led off the bottom of the seventh by dumping a single into left field. The hit went for naught when a force out, strikeout and fly out followed.

Petaluma continues a busy three games in three days schedule, playing at Analy Friday evening and home against Rodriguez in a 10 o’clock game Saturday morning.