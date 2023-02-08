Justin=Siena completed an undefeated run to the Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball championship Monday, turning back a challenge from second-place Petaluma 61-48.

The result left the Braves with a glittering 23-3 record and a perfect 12-0 league mark going into the VVAL four-team playoffs, followed by the North Coast Section playoffs. Petaluma finished the regular season with a 16-9 record and a 9-3 second-place finish in league.

The Trojans couldn’t contain Justin-Siena’s 6-foot-7 inch Travis Hightower in Monday’s game in Napa. The big man scored 20 points to lead the Braves’ win. Teammate Vincent Jackson added 14 points.

Elliott Blue had a big game for the Trojans with 19 points, while teammate Rowan Calhoun scored 9.

Petaluma trailed just 29-24 at the half, but scored only seven points in the third quarter and never recovered.

Earlier in the week, Petaluma beat Napa 73-55 and American Canyon 57-51.

Casa Grande concluded its season Monday with a non-league 70-53 loss to College Park from Pleasant Hill after a league loss to Justin-Siena 77-44.

The Gauchos finished with a 6-20 record and a 2-10 VVAL mark.

MUSTANGS WIN

The St. Vincent boys team recorded an impressive win on its home court, shutting Credo out for the entire first quarter and rolling on to a 36-27 victory.

St. Vincent’s aggressive defense was outstanding the entire game, but was absolutely dominant in the first quarter. If the Mustangs weren’t forcing turnovers, Josh Malik’s inside dominance was allowing the Gyphon from Rohnert Park just one hurried shot per possession.

By the end of that opening period, St. Vincent had a 10-0 lead and were never in any danger of trailing.

Credo found a little offense in the second period, but still trailed at the half 17-9, and when Sebastian Andrade nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the third period to up the Mustang lead to 28-13, it was just a matter of giving everyone playing time.

Bret Ghisletta led the Mustangs with 13 points, with Andrade scoring 12. Brett and Kyle Ghisletta each hit two 3-pointers as did Andrade.

The win culminated a busy week for the Mustangs who beat Victory Christian Academy 64-15 on Monday, had a big 37-30 win over Rancho Cotate on Wednesday and lost to Elsie Allen 36-31 on Friday.

The Mustangs are 10-16 overall and 2-6 in North Bay League Redwood play.