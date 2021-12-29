Petaluma Major Leaguers meet with travel ball players

The Petalocos, a summer travel baseball team made up primarily of Casa Grande High School players, recently had a pair of special visitors.

Former Gaucho players Anthony Bender and Justin Bruhil attended a Petalocos practice to offer tips, advice and share a bit of their journeys in professional baseball.

Both Bender (Casa class of 2013) and Bruhil (Class of 2015) made their Major League debuts last season, Bender with the Miami Marlins and Bruhil with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It was awesome to have Anthony and Justin spend time with the players, said Casa Grande Coach Pete Sikora. “It speaks volumes of their character that in their first year of cracking the Big Leagues they are willing to come home and give their time to help the younger guys. Both those guys are a case study in persistence and dedication. We couldn't be more proud of their success and look forward to cheering their very bright futures for years to come.”