Petaluma makes early lead hold up in win over Montgomery

Petaluma’s baseball Trojans built an early lead and held on to defeat Montgomery 9-6 Tuesday afternoon on the Trojan diamond.

A five-run fourth inning gave Petaluma an 8-2 lead before Montgomery rallied for four runs in the final three innings to close the gap.

Petaluma rapped 14 hits, led by Wyatt Davis, who was 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored. Kisho Li Kircher, Dante Vachini and Colin Landry each had two hits.

Four Petaluma pitchers gave up six hits while striking out 13. Aaron Davainis pitched three innings, striking out six. Petaluma is now 2-1 on the season.