Bad knees and a chilling rain couldn’t stop Petaluman Andrew Thompson from enjoying the most important event of his long running career.

“It was an honor to run in it,” Thompson, 67, said of completing the Boston Marathon. An honor, but it wasn’t easy.

“It was raining for about a third of the race,” he recalled. “About halfway into the race it really poured. It got to be pretty cold.”

Thompson finished 196th in his 65-67 age group, running 3:42.33. His time was better than he ran in qualifying in the Oakland Marathon, but the time was secondary to the run itself. This was the Boston Marathon, arguably the most famous marathon run in the world. And in Thompson’s one-word description, it was: “Awesome!”

Not only was it the Boston Marathon, it was the 10th anniversary of the terrible finish-line bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds. Because of that, “Boston Strong was the theme throughout the city,” Thompson observed.

“Everywhere you went there were ‘Boston Strong’ signs. The streets were lined with people and they were all screamers.”

Among the crowd were Thompson’s wife, Joan; two daughters, Jen and Kelly; and two grandchildren, Johnny and Hannah. They were positioned about halfway through the race and, miraculously, the runner was able to spot his family among the throngs of people as he ran by.

Farther down the route, at the start of “Heartbeak Ridge,” were two friends from his college rugby days cheering him on.

“They were my biggest motivation factor,” he said. “Especially my grandchildren.” Johnny is 10 and Hannah is 8. “I wanted them to see their grandpa out there running.”

For the Petaluman, Boston was the apex of a half century of running that began when he was in high school. But it wasn’t until he was in his 30s that he ran his first marathon in Foster City. “I just wanted to see if I could do it,” he recalled.

What makes Thompson’s long-distance accomplishments more significant is that he runs the 26.2 miles with torn meniscus muscles in both knees. He also has bursitis in his shoulder.

“There is always pain,” he admitted. “I am just able to run through it. I just put one foot in front of another.”

Pain was not about to stop him from running in Boston. “I was going to run it If I had to carry my physical therapist,” he said.

To get ready for Boston he ran 63 miles a week, and a week after it was finished he was back to running 40 miles a week. “I’m afraid to stop running. When I sit around, I freeze up.”

Thompson grew up in Pleasant Hill and attended college at the University of Oregon, where he played rugby and, like almost everyone else in the Eugene area, competed in some distance running events. “I started at 8 miles and went up,” he noted.

Thompson, who lives on Petaluma’s east side, is a familiar figure on the Casa Grande High School track. “I like to train there because the track surface is a lot softer than running on a road.”

He’s gotten to know members of the Casa Grande track team and regularly attends the team’s home track meets. “Both my kids went to Casa Grande and the track kids know me and know that I ran in Boston,” he said.

A sales representative in his work life, he describes himself as “semi-retired.” But he noted, “Retirement doesn’t wear well with me.”

He may be semi-retired from work, but not from running. His Boston time has qualified him for not only next year’s Boston run, but also for marathons in New York and Chicago. “I have to decide which one to do,” he said.

The way he talks about Boston leaves only a slight doubt about what his choice will be.