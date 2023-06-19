Petaluma Market won the Major Little League Petaluma City Championship in a big way Saturday, defeating Ohana Construction 14-4 in the championship game.

Petaluma Market sent nine batters to the plate in each of its four batting innings in a game that was called after four frames because of the 10-run rule.

The game matched two Petaluma National Little League teams. The drive to the championship was quite an accomplishment for Petaluma Market, the No. 5 seed in the single-elimination portion of the tournament which initially included every Major League team from all three Petaluma Little Leagues – National, Valley and American.

What it came down to on an afternoon cooled by a spring breeze at the National’s Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School campus was the clash between the two National League teams. The game wasn’t quite as lopsided as the score indicates. It was just that the disciplined Petaluma Market batters patiently waited for good pitches to hit, and then sprayed them all over the diamond.

One, a first-inning blast by Bleu Parkham actually left the diamond, sailing over the left-field fence for a two-run home run.

The bomb was the second hit for Petaluma Market, following a single by Aidan Soloski. It would not be the last. Eight more hits were to follow, along with eight walks.

Four runs scored in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth. In each of those innings, the entire lineup batted for the winners.

Among the prominent contributors to the Petaluma assault were: Brennan Pelky with two walks, a hit and three runs scored; Soloski with four hits, a double and three runs scored; Jack Smith with three hits; Parkham with three hits including the big fly; Fin Clarke with two walks and two runs scored; Henry Noyes with a single, a walk and a run scored and Jack Archer with two walks and two runs scored.

Parkham, on the mound for Petaluma Market, breezed through the first two innings. He hit a batter and walked one without damage in the first and struck out the side in the second.

No. 9 Ohana batter Connor Thompson got his side’s first hit in the third and scored on Brayden Fong’s hit, but by then Petaluma Market already had six runs.

Game to the end, Ohana scored three runs in its final batting inning of the season. The rally was fueled by hits from Liam Gamley, Gus Wagner and Zaron Morvani, with a key walk to Fong contributing.

To reach the championship game, Petaluma Market defeated Golden State Lumber 8-1 and then beat Bob Kunst Lumber 5-0 behind the shutout pitching of Soloski who allowed five hits with five strikeouts. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Parham had a homer in that game.

Ohana received a first-round bye, then won a thriller from Lucky 7, 3-2 in nine innings.

Zaron Movani provided strong pitching for Ohana and drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Lucky 7 Ranch from the National League claimed third place with a 10-0 victory over Bob Kunst Painting.

The championship was Petaluma National's seventh city title. The championship count is now seven for Petaluma National, seven for Petaluma Valley and three for Petaluma American.