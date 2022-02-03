Petaluma names Scott Osder new Trojan baseball coach

Petaluma High School stepped outside the local coaching community to bring in a veteran coach from Marin County to lead the Trojan baseball team.

Scott Osder, most recently an assistant coach at Novato High School, replaces Jim Selvitella, who retired after the COVID-altered 2021 season.

The new coach has a long history of coaching on both the high school and collegiate levels, mostly in Southern California. After moving to Northern California. He won the North Coast Section Division III championship at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley.

He has been an assistant coach on college teams in both Division 1 and Division 2. Included in his college coaching career are stints as an assistant coach at both Cal State Northridge and San Francisco State.

He took a break for a couple of years and then got back into coaching as an assistant at Novato.

He said he applied for the Petaluma job because “demographically it is a good fit. “I wanted to stay in the North Bay. Petaluma is a good baseball community. It just fit. Petaluma is the only kind of coaching position I would have accepted.”

Osder said his baseball philosophy is basic. “I want us to play one pitch at a time in practice as well as in games. I want to put as much pressure on our opponent as possible. That means we will run and put players in motion.

“Defensively, we want to make every routine play. We want to throw strikes and get off the field as fast as possible. Most games are decided by three pitches or less. I want us to win those pitches.”

Osder said he will be more than a varsity coach. “I am a developmental coach,” he explained. “I like to get the kids when they are ninth graders and develop them. All three of our teams (freshmen, junior varsity and varsity) will be on the same field at the same time.”

The new coach is starting fresh. He has never seen a Trojan baseball game, although he knows about the reputation for excellence built by Petaluma area teams. “It starts with Little League,” he said. “Petaluma’s Little League community is doing a great job.”

“It is an open slate,” he said. “The kids with the most talent, and who work the hardest are going to play.”

Osder has had an opportunity to meet many of his players through ongoing strength and conditioning programs and has seen a few play in travel ball games.

He hasn’t fully set his coaching staff, but did note that some of Selvitella’s staff will be returning. “Something I’ve found is that I can’t do it alone. I’ve learned you have to ask for help. And that doesn’t only mean with coaching, but with things like transportation and fund-raising.

The new coach is 58 years old, single with two grown children and a dog named Kota. He works for himself in financial services which, he said, gives him time to devote to coaching.