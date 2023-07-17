Petaluma National 9-11-year-old All Stars slipped into the losers’ bracket of the Little League Section Tournament Saturday afternoon when Benicia rallied in the sixth inning for a 6-4 win in the tournament being played at Lucchesi Park.

The loss puts the Nationals into survival mode Sunday as they face Lafayette, a team they beat 2-1 earlier in the tournament.

Saturday’s contest was an exciting tussle between two good teams with Benicia having the advantage of receiving a first-round bye, while the Nationals battled to a 2-1 walk-off win over Lafayette.

Through the first four innings, the game was a pitching and defensive battle between starting pitchers Henry Jennings for Petaluma and Dylan Olech for Benicia.

Jennings pitched four strong innings, allowing three runs on five hits,

He was backed by some exceptional defense, including an unassisted double play by first baseman Bodie Dennison, who snared a line drive and stepped on first for a twin kill.

In the third inning, Petaluma escaped a bases loaded, no outs situation with two exceptional plays. First, with the infield in, shortstop Willie Moylan snagged a hot grounder and fired to catcher Sawyer Banducci for a force out at home. Later in the inning, it was Banducci firing to Moylan covering second to nab a base runner attempting to steal. Benicia got only one run out of the problem.

The Nationals led 4-3 through five innings.

Two runs came home for Petaluma in the first inning on a single by Banducci, a double to left field by Bodie Dennison and an RBI hit by Louie Damone.

Two more scored in spectacular fashion in the fourth when Jordan Cannistra lined a two-run homer over the right-field fence.

Benicia strung together four hits for two runs in the second and added solo runs in the third and fourth.

That left Petaluma clinging to a one-run lead and needing just three outs to advance undefeated to the semifinals. Instead, Benicia scored three runs and advanced.

With Dennison, the pitching hero of the Nationals District championship-clinching game, replaced Jennings on the mound and got Petaluma safely through the fifth inning. He got a strikeout in the sixth, sandwiched between an infield single and a walk before, like Jennings, running out of allotted pitches.

Then the game unraveled for Petaluma. A combination of two walks, three hits and a sacrifice fly sent three runs home and Benicia had the upper hand.

The Nationals received a one-out single from Luca Matteucci in the bottom of the inning, but two strikeouts and a comebacker ended the game and started National problems as they try to battle back through the losers’ bracket.

TENS LOSE

Petaluma Nationals 8-10 year olds, playing in Lafayette, lost for the first time in All-Star play, falling to the Twin Cities Little League 3-1

The Nationals had just three hits in the game, but still had the game tied at 1-1 going into the sixth inning when Twin Cities rallied for two runs and the win.

Brennan Pelkey pitched five innings for Petaluma, allowing just three hits.

The Nationals try to start a comeback Sunday on the Lafayette diamond.