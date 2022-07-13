Petaluma National forces an extra game

The Petaluma National Little League’s 10-under All Stars did not go quietly into the bright morning shine, but they did go, losing to Rincon Valley 11-6 Sunday in the finals of the District 35 Tournament.

The Nationals forced Rincon Valley into a second title game in the double elimination tournament by beating the Santa Rosans on Saturday 4-1.

Two big Rincon Valley rallies earned it the championship banner as it rallied for six runs in the second inning and finished with a flourish with five runs in the sixth on the Petaluma Valley diamond at Murphy Field.

After each Rincon Valley rally, the Petalumans answered. They just didn’t answer loudly enough.

Unlike Saturday’s tense pitching duel, Sunday’s battle was a free-swinging affair with each side using three pitchers in an effort to stop the flow of hits, walks and base runners. Rincon Valley had 12 hits and eight walks, while Petaluma struck seven hits and accepted seven walks. Each side had a hit batter.

The game might have had an entirely different colorization if Petaluma could have gotten a third out before the roof collapsed in the second inning.

Three walks loaded the bases for Rincon Valley, but meantime, the Nationals recorded two outs. One out was needed for a scoreless inning. Instead, lead-off hitter Sam Lattanzio cleared the bases with a long double to center field and the Rincon Valley attack was on.

Before Petaluma could get that elusive third out, Ben Hirsch, Miles Huntington and Cole McFarland had ripped hits and Rincon Valley had six runs.

Forced to play catch up, the Petaluma team gave it a good effort.

Two walks and an RBI ground out by Jack Archer provide a run in the bottom of the second.

The Nationals made things even more interesting when Paolo Pumilla lined a two-out single up the middle to drive home a run to make it a 6-2 game. There were still two men on when Rincon Valley bravely threw out Pumilla trying to steal second with a runner at third on a play where Little Leaguers often concede the theft.

The comeback continued with another two-out rally in the fifth when back-to-back singles by Bodie Dennison and Braden Wheale, followed by two consecutive walks provided a run and had the bases loaded. A line drive off the bat of Henry Jennings went directly to the shortstop to bring a disappointing ending to the rally.

Petaluma’s dreams of a dramatic finish vanished with a five-run Rincon Valley outburst in the top of the sixth inning. Cole McFarland started things by lining a shot over the center field fence for a home run A two-run double by Kaleb Johnson and a two-run single by Lattanzio kept the merry-go-round spinning and before it stopped Rincon Valley held an 11-3 lead.

The Nationals, gritty to the end, went down swinging. A quick ground out brought the end near, but Pumlia, Louis Damone and Sawyer Banducci and an RBI ground out produced three runs before the third gound out finally ended the inning, the game and the season for the Petaluma National Little League All Stars.

The Nationals forced an “as-necessary” game, handing Rincon Valley it only loss of the tournament the evening before, knocking off the Santa Rosa team 4-2. This came after they had battled all the way back through the losers brackett after losing their opening game to Rincon Valley 10-0.

Included in the Nationals’ odyssey were wins over Fort Bragg 9-2, Petaluma Valley 17-15, Petaluma American 15-11, Ukiah 10-0, and Healdsburg 10-0.

Both the Petaluma American and Petaluma National teams were eliminated by the Nationals.

The Americans opened by defeating Mark West 14-2 before losing to Rincon Valley 4-3. Then came the slugfest loss to Petaluma National.

Petaluma Valley lost its first game to Healdsburg 8-2, but shut out Santa Rosa American 5-0 before having its season finished by Petaluma National.