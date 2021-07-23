Petaluma National Little League All Stars win Section championship

Petaluma National completed an emotional run through the elimination bracket with a wrenching 8-7 win over Tiburon to capture the California Section 1 Majors Little League Baseball Tournament in front of a big group of supporters in Alameda on Thursday evening.

It turned out to be a heart-pounding victory for the kids in the traditional National League red jerseys after they had cobbled together an 8-1 advantage behind pitcher Giovanni Castaing. The pitcher was totally in charge on both the bump and with the bat as he struck out seven Tiburon batters and swatted a monster home run over the center field fence in the first inning.

A five-run rally in the fifth inning gave the Nationals their cushion. The only problem for the National pitcher was that he used up a few too many pitches en route and had to leave the game in the sixth inning when his pitch count reached 86. Costaing struck out the final Tiburon batter to close out his solid night of work.

Petaluma chose to close out the game by calling in normally accurate center fielder Dante Sarno to throw the final pitches of the game. Sarno, who had a terrific run in the outfield and infield for the Nationals, could not locate the plate with his pitches, and walked three, hit one and gave up a single as the Marin County team began to make things interesting.

Once again, the Nationals turned to right fielder William Hale who inherited a bases loaded situation and the Tiburon team smelling a big comeback win. Hale hit a batter and walked another as the tension began to grow. Along the way, however, the crafty right hander set down dangerous Chase Johnson on strikes with a change-up pitch that had the big infielder off balance, and he swung right through the offering for the second out.

Another walk forced a run at home to make it 8-7, and the National natives continued to squirm. An intentional pass to hard hitting William Coleman called by the National bench loaded the bases, setting the stage for the final bit of drama.

The out was recorded at first base by Aiden Jones on a late swing ground ball by William King, and the celebration began as Hale recorded his second save of the tournament.

Petaluma National pounded out 11 hits, including a pair of safeties by Sarno and a triple off the bat of versatile Max Comma. Comma finished with two runs and Jack Hogya kicked in with a couple of well-placed bunt base hits to move the National line along.

The Petalumans limped to the finish line, but finished as champions with their next tournament scheduled at Rocklin near Sacramento against the Section 7 champion beginning Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Nationals will play the early rounds of the NorCal tournament without the services of pitchers Castaing and Jones who both reached their pitch count maximum. Both can.play regular positions, however, but Petaluma will scramble to make things work on the bump until Monday.

According to District 35 commissioner Rick Duarte, there are three other Section winners who will head to Rocklin after finishing tournament play on Wednesday.

The Nationals played six of the seven days in the Section Tournament, but their determination to pull it off from the elimination side of the bracket gave a big crowd of supporters more reason to cheer them on.