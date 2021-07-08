Petaluma National Little League team plays for District championship

Petaluma National Little League slugged its way into the District 35 Majors championship game with a lopsided 14-0 win over previously unbeaten Mark West of Santa Rosa on Wednesday at Lucchesi Park. The game was concluded by Little League’s 10-run rule in the fourth inning.

The Nationals will play the winner of a Friday game between Petaluma American and Mark West on Saturday at 7 p.m. under the lights on the same field for the right to move on to the Section Tournament hosted by District 4. Petaluma American defeated Rincon Valley 5-3 Wednesday to remain alive in the double-elimination tournament.

Petaluma National scored in every inning except their final at bat with a nine-hit attack that included three big flies to completely dominate their game from the opening inning.

Lanky first baseman Aiden Jones smashed the first National home run off Mark West starter Brodie Cameron in the top of the first inning with Dom Fantana on base to get the big night of hitting for the Nationals started.

The top of the second frame proved to be a major headache for Mark West as the Nationals took advantage of a couple of walks and an error to drive two more four masters to build a 5-0 lead. The big hit in the rally was struck by second-slot hitter Dante Sarno who stroked a two-run homer over the fence in front of scrambling youngsters who had visions of a free candy at the snack bar in return for the retrieved ball. The other home run was belted by right fielder William Hale who found the range down the left field line on a solo blast.

Kalvin Okamura opened on the bump for the Nationals, and again displayed excellent pitching form in going three scoreless innings. Okamura was constantly around the zone, and struck out four batters.

Mark West finally cobbled together a threat with two consecutive singles from the top of the lineup in the third inning. A smash up the middle was gloved by Fontana who gunned the ball to second base for a double play to preserve the shutout.

Almost overlooked in the Nationals’ four-game tourney win streak has been the stellar defensive play of the Westsiders. Following a brisk round of outfield-infield the Nationals have played well enough not to beat themselves with the gloves which allows their bats to do the talking.

William Hale was called in to finish pitching the shortened game in the top of the fourth inning, and retired the side in order, striking out two.

Jones, Geo Costain and Sarno had three RBIs seach for the winning Nationals.

Mark West finished the contest with three hits, but never threatened to make a close game of it. Jones and second baseman Max Comma finished with two hits each. With Comma striking a double that rattled the right field boards in the second inning.

Petaluma National must be beaten two times to be eliminated from tournament play. The winner of the tournament will advance to play in a second tournament of five district championship teams which will be hosted by District 4. The first game for the District 35 champion will be on July 16 at the Alameda Little League complex.

In the under-11 tournament being played at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa, Petaluma American defeated Petaluma National 10-9 to advance to the survival bracket semifinal. The Americans play Ukiah this evening at 5:30 with the winner advancing to the championship game against Rincon Valley at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Americans home at Lucchesi Park.

In the 10-under tournament, also at Rincon Valley, the Petaluma Nationals’ comeback ended with a 4-3 loss to Santa Rosa American.