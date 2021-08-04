Petaluma National Little Leaguers following in historic footsteps

The Petaluma National Little League All Stars have adopted the motto, “Just keep playing until you have to stop.”

So far this summer, through three pressure-packed tournaments, no one has told them to stop. The plucky Petaluma team has won District, Section and NorCal tournaments in a historic run that has taken the Nationals to the West Region Tournament beginning Sunday at the Little League complex in San Bernardino.

This year’s team is only the third from Petaluma ever to reach the West Region Major League Tournament. The 1995 Petaluma Valley League team came within one win of reaching the Little League World Series. The 2012 National League team not only reached, but won, the West Region and went on to finish third in the World Series.

In 2019, a Petaluma American All-Star team reached the Intermediate 50/70 League (11-13-year olds) World Series in Livermore.

What this year’s National League players are about to experience is unlike anything they have run into in any of their tournaments thus far. It is unlike anything they will ever experience as they move forward in their baseball lives. They will be quartered as a team in the West Region complex, treated like royalty and play before crowds that, although limited by COVID-19 restrictions, will be unlike any they have ever seen.

The amazing thing is that even bigger things could be in store for the Petalumans.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no International component to this year’s Little League World Series. Instead, two teams from each of Little League’s eight regions will advance to the Little League ultimate.

There are six teams in the West Region, two have received first-round byes, including Northern California champion Petaluma. The local team begins Region play Sunday against the winner of a Saturday game between Arizona and Southern California. The bye means the Petalumans have to win just two winners’ bracket games to reach the Region finals in the double-elimination tournament. That would assure them a first or second-place finish and a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the World Series.

A loss drops them into the elimination bracket and a tough battle back.

“We are incredibly fortunate to receive that first round bye,” said Petaluma manager Tony Sarno. “It will give us an extra 24 hours to go to the stadium, see a game or two and get settled in.”

Sarno acknowledged that the step his players are about to take is the biggest in their young baseball lives, but he is confident they will be able to handle the situation.

“Most of the players have been playing baseball in Little League and travel ball since they were 8 or 9 years old,” he noted. “They are as battled tested as they could be at their age. They haven’t been overwhelmed by the moment. They do what needs to be done. They are incredibly cool. It has been a really fun summer.”

The Petaluma success has not been built on attitude alone. They are a very talented group.

The Nationals not only have two or three top pitchers, but exceptional mound depth, an important factor in the days of strict pitch counts.

“We have seven or eight arms we can rely on,” said Sarno. “We feel confident our pitchers can come in and throw strikes.”

With a few exceptions, the defenders have backed their pitchers with strong glove work, showing an ability to turn double plays in several different forms.

But the trademark of the team has been power hitting.

“Top-to-bottom in our order, we are just one swing away from putting one over the fence,” said Sarno.

Every one of the 12 players on the roster has at least one home run in tournament play.

Sarno and his coaches, Stevan Fontana and Jonathan Okamura, are neighbors, and are as tight-knit as the players, having coached together for the past half decade.

The West Region Tournament this summer’s Petaluma National team will be participating in is different from the one in past seasons.

“It is going to be a great experience for the players, but it is going to be different,” said Rick Duarte, the District 35 Little League Commissioner.

Duarte will be the public address announcer for some of the games, but doesn’t yet know if he will be assigned a Petaluma game.

Because of the pandemic, there will be daily testing for COVID-19. Attendance will be limited with each team allowed just 250 passes for families and spectators. In past years, a match between a Northern California and a Southern California team might draw 10,000 or more fans. Duarte said that number this year would probably be more like 1,000, still much larger than the Petalumans have seen.

“There will be other changes the players won’t notice because they haven’t been there before,” Duarte said.

What the players are already noticing is the excitement in their home town.

“The community support has been amazing,” said Sarno. “It is magical how the community has reached out to support us.”

The Petaluma National League All Stars will leave town in style with a police escort from their home Carter Field at Petaluma Junior High School on Webster Street at around 8:30 Friday morning.

The Petaluma National League All Stars are: Giovanni Castaing, Max Comma, Zander Cunningham, Dominic Fontana, Aiden Jones, Will Hale, Jack Hogya, Kalvin Okamura, Oliver Pedersen, Gavin Perry, Declan Romo and Dante Sarno. The team is managed by Tony Sarno with help from coaches Stevan Fontana and Johnathan Okamura.