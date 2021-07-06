Petaluma National tens battling back

Petaluma’s 10-under Little League All-Star team is gamely fighting back in the District 35 Tournament.

The Petaluma National League, the city’s only representative in the 10-under age group, lost its first game to Mark West 11-2.

Facing elimination, the Nationals shut out Fort Bragg 10-2 to advance to a Wednesday game against Santa Rosa American at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa. Results of that game were not available at press time.

Should the Petalumans win, they would play again at Rincon Valley on Thursday. The championship game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lucchesi. The Nationals would need to win both that game and a second game at 1 p.m. on Sunday to claim the tournament championship.

Members of the Petaluma National team are: Arric Bolan, Alexander Boutilier, Louis Damone, Bodie Dennison, Arrow Fagerstrom, Isabella Fontana, William Moylan, Ryder Nicholas, Liam O'Neill, Aquille Parham, Dominic Romano, Rhys Spear and Aidan Soloski.

The team is managed by Jeff Enos with help from coaches Justin DeSurra and Tony MacNeill.