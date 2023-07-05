The District 35 Little League All-Star Tournament is headed toward a weekend conclusion with a crucial confrontation Wednesday evening in the 10-12-year-old bracket.

Traditional rivals Petaluma American and Petaluma National go head-to-head at 5 p.m. on the American home diamond at Lucchesi Park. The loser is eliminated, while the winner still must win two more games to reach the championship contest.

Championship games for all three age groups (8-10, 9-11 and 10-12) will be played Saturday at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa.

Here is how Petaluma teams have fared so far in the tournament:

MAJORS

Petaluma American received a first-round bye and opened play strongly with a 17-2 win over El Molino. The Americans were knocked into the losers’ bracket by a 15-0 loss to Mark West, a team that will play in the winners’ bracket semifinals Wednesday evening against Rincon Valley.

Petaluma National shut out Cloverdale 10-0 in its first game, but, in turn, was shut out by Rincon Valley 3-0. The Nationals stayed alive Monday with a 12-0 win over Fort Bragg and then disposed of Ukiah 12-2.

Petaluma Valley won its opener 13-8 against Willits, went down with a 15-2 loss to Santa Rosa American and was eliminated by Ukiah 8-2.

TENS

Petaluma National’s 8-10-year-old team is a win away from championship Saturday. The Nationals face Mark West Wednesday evening at 5:30 in a semifinal game in Rincon Valley for entry into the championship contest. After receiving a first-round bye, the Nationals outlasted Petaluma American 9-6 and Rincon Valley 7-2 to reach the semifinals.

Petaluma American has already played four games and is still alive in the tournament. The Americans face another win-or-go-home game Wednesday against Ukiah in Rincon Valley. After beating Petaluma Valley 7-4 and losing to the Nationals, the Americans won elimination games over Coast 16-0 and Healdsburg 11-3.

Petaluma Valley is also hanging tough in the tournament. After losing its opening game to the Americans 7-4, Petaluma Valley has fought back with wins over Fort Bragg 15-1 and Sebastopol 8-4. The Valley continues to fight for hits tournament life in a game Wednesday against Rincon Valley in Healdsburg.

ELEVENS

Petaluma National’s 9-11 year olds are already in the championship game to be played at 1 p.m. Saturday in Rincon Valley. The Nationals blanked Rincon Valley 11-0 Tuesday morning to earn a spot in the title game. The shutout was the third straight for the Nationals who earlier had beaten Ukiah 22-0 and Petaluma Valley 14-0.

Petaluma American remained alive Tuesday night with a 31-0 win over Petaluma Valley. The Petaluma Americans will take on the Santa Rosa Americans Wednesday in a 5:30 p.m. game at Carter Field in Petaluma. It has been quite at tournament for the Petaluma Americans who lost a hurting opening game to Rincon Valley 5-4 and then unpacked its bats, belting Mark West 16-2, before their romp over Petaluma Valley.

Petaluma Valley won its first game 9-8, then ran into the other two Petaluma entries, losing to Petaluma National 14-0 and then Petaluma American.