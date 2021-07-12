Petaluma Nationals complete run to Little League District championship

Petaluma National completed a meteoric run through the competition in the District 35 Little League baseball tournament with a 12-0 win over Petaluma American at Lucchesi Park under the lights on Saturday.

The heavy hitting westsiders struck for 10 runs including a trio of homers in their first turn at bat to only make a mystery out of how to get all of the players an at bat before the game was called.

In five tournament games, Petaluma National rang up enough runs to end three of its games early on the mercy rule. The Nationals scored 62 runs as opposed to only 8 for their opponents along the way.

A preview of coming attractions came in the top of the first inning when shortstop Dom Fontana lofted a home run over the fence at Lucchesi after only a couple of pitches.

When the dust cleared, the Nationals had tallied 10 runs highlighted by a two-run blast off the bat of Oliver Pedersen hitting in the ninth hole. Gio Costaing was the third National to drive one over the fence with Dante Sarno on board in the game -changing first inning.

The District 35 tournament winners were all given medals and a championship banner by District 35 commissioner Rick Duarte which they hustled into center field for post-game pictures and a brief celebration as the night turned much cooler after a hot afternoon.

Fontana had a solid game both defensively and with the bat for the Nationals. The slender shortstop had four hits and turned in the play of the tournament with an outstanding web gem in the bottom of the third inning.

Rylo Wyre of the Americans rolled a solid ground ball single through the left side of the infield which would eventually be the only hit of the game for the tournament hosts. With a runner at second base, Logan Urton followed with a soft drive over the heads of the National infield, but Fontana made a spectacular leaping grab of the ball with his back facing the field of play. Not being content with the catch, the shortstop relayed a quick toss to second base to double up the American base runner.

It was the second time in the game a Petaluma American base runner was thrown out trying to advance. Following a walk to Adam Mercado in the second frame and a subsequent base on balls, the Americans tried a double steal trailing by 10 runs. National catcher Kalvin Okamura pumped once and caught the trail runner napping at third base for the final out of the inning. It was the second heads up throwing play of the tournament by the alert Okamura.

Petaluma National pitcher Aiden Jones was the beneficiary of the big bat production, but he didn’t need the help. The tall right hander was very efficient in his first appearance on the mound in the tourney, and threw a four-inning shutout in the process. Jones had a good connection with the strike zone as he struck out three and walked only two batters. Most of his pitches were in the lower half of the strike zone which didn’t allow the Americans to get much loft in the balls that they did hit.

Overall, the winning Nationals finished with13 hits with Max Comma contributing a couple of runs on two hits.

The manager for the 2021 championship winning Nationals is Tony Sarno who doubles as the first base coach. The team coaches are Stephan Fontana at third base and Jonathan Okamura who handles the chores in the dugout.

The next Tournament for the Nationals will be the Section Tournament, hosted by District 4 in Alameda beginning on Friday when the westsiders tangle with the District 64 champions at the island complex at Will C. Wood School.

The five-team double elimination tourney features district tournament winners. The host Alameda club has been awarded a bye and will begin play on Saturday.