Petaluma Nationals play for District Little League title today

One inning away from elimination, Petaluma Nationals’ 10-under Little League All Stars rallied to play again Sunday in the District 35 Tournament at Murphy Field.

The gritty Nationals erupted for four runs in the fifth inning to defeat previously unbeaten Rincon Valley 4-2 Saturday morning. The result set up a final showdown between the two teams for the district championship and the right to move to the Section 1 Tournament.

Rincon Valley went into the game needing only to win to take banner and advancement. For Petaluma National, the victory was the fifth straight after losing their first tournament game to Rincon Valley 10-0. Petaluma still needs a win in the Sunday 10 a.m. contest to survive and advance.

Saturday’s game was an excellently played match between two talented teams well coached in baseball fundamentals. For the first four innings, it was a masterful pitching duel between Rincon Valley’s Miles Huntington and the Nationals Bodie Dennison.

Dennison allowed one hit and struck out seven before surrendering to the 75-pitch limit for 10 year olds after four frames.

He left trailing 1-0 because Huntington was his equal, permitting Petaluma no hits with seven strikeouts before running into trouble and out of pitches in the fifth inning.

Max Coyle got the only hit allowed by Dennison when he belted a long fly over a close-playing National infield to score walk-based teammate Daniel Navi in the top of the fourth inning.

It looked as if the one run would be enough when Huntington breezed through the bottom of the fourth with two strikeouts.

The Nationals’ winning rally started innocently enough with Dennision working a walk after starting from an 0-2 hole. A walk to Jack Archer followed and, after a couple of passed balls, Braden Wheale, coming off the bench, slammed a hit to center field to drive home two runs.

Huntington hit William Moylan with his last pitch of the game, and the National rally continued with Paolo Pumila safe on a fielder’s choice when Rincon Valley failed to get an out and Louis Damone delivering and RBI hit to right.

Needing just three outs to prolong their season, the Nationals had to survive a dicey top of the sixth inning.

Cole McFarland started the inning for Rincon Valley with a long double to center field. Huntington followed with a single to right, with McFarland stopping at third, but Joaquin Purugganan got the run home on a grounder to Damone at third who got the crucial out at first base.

A walk put the potential tying run at first base, but Pumilia, working in relief of Dennison got a comebacker and a routine grounder to Sawyer Banducci at first base to keep the Petaluma Nationals breathing.