Petaluma opens football season with an offensive explosion

Petaluma High’s season-opening football game was a game of two halves – both were dominated by the Petalumans.

Petaluma used an explosive pass-oriented offense in the first half and reverted to form with a time-consuming running game in the second to bury Terra Linda 49-19 in a Trojan vs. Trojan match up played at Miller Field on the San Rafael High School campus Saturday night.

New Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis threw for three touchdowns in the first half and Petaluma then ate up the entire third quarter with two run-dominating drives in an impressive season-starting effort.

“It was good to get a win,” said Petaluma Coach Rick Krist. “We played well. We made some mistakes, but we are a very young team. The mistakes we made were young mistakes.”

Those mistakes helped host Terra Linda stay in the game with three big scoring plays in the first half, as Petaluma reached the intermission with a 28-19 lead.

Whatever thoughts the Marin County Trojans might have held for a second-half comeback were ground to oblivion when Petaluma marched 80 yards in a 12-play drive to open the third quarter that took more than 7 minutes off the clock.

Petaluma backed that march up with a 58-yard drive that ended 1-minute into the fourth period with another score, this one on an 8-yard waltz into the end zone by Ellis.

Terra Linda ran just one offensive play in the entire third quarter, and that effort resulted in an interception by Petaluma’s Asher Levy.

Petaluma set the tone for its happy start by scoring the first-two times it had the football. The first touchdown came on a leaping catch in the end zone by Dawson Shaw on a 33-yard throw from Ellis.

Ellis and fullback Lucas Vanderlind marched Petaluma 33 yards in its next posseion, with Vanderlind blasting into the end zone from 4 yards out.

Petaluma hopes for a romp were ended by Terra Linda speed and Petaluma mistakes.

Terra Linda’s Jackson Pattani ran right by the Petaluma secondary to be on the receiving end of a 54-yard scoring pass from impressive sophomore quarterback Garrett Prado and a few second-quarter minutes later Prado connected with Kai Walker on a 69-yard bomb. A missed kick and stopped run on conversion attempts left Petaluma’s lead a a precarious 14-12.

Petaluma added another touchdown on a 33-yard pass by Ellis, but Terra Linda answered right back with a 78-yard kickoff return score by Christian Fuentes to make it a 21-19 game with just over 2 minutes left in the season’s first half.

Those two minutes were perhaps the most pivotal of the game as Ellis, Vanderlind and Anthony Drolet ran the Trojans to the Terra Linda 6-yard line. On the last play of the first half, a six-yard fourth-and-goal effort, running back Silas Pologeorgis snatched an Ellis pass that bounced off a Terra Linda defender for the touchdown, and gave Petaluma a 28-19 lead and totally changed the game’s tone.

Then came the third period, the hoggish Petaluma offense, a good start for the Sonoma Trojans and time for a reset for the Marin Trojans.

Playing with a team of almost all clean jerseys, Petaluma tacked on two more touchdowns in the final period. Ellis scored one from the 2-yard line and freshman back-up quarterback Eli Galaudet-Freeman ran in the other from 11 yards out.

Petaluma’s senior kicker Mackenzie Soper got her season off to a spectacular start by going a perfect 7-for-7 on PAT attempts.

Aside from the Terra Linda big plays, the Petalumans played solid defense led by Neill Crudo, Vanderlind and Pologeorgis, pretty much containing the Marin County team and making life particularly difficult for the scrambling Prado.

The Petaluma offensive line, featuring two sophomores and just one senior, showed its inexperience, costing its team two touchdowns, one called back for holding and one for having an ineligible player down field. However, once the front line settled down, it performed well, completely taking over the game in the third quarter.

Petaluma brings the season home Friday, taking on Santa Rosa in a 7 p.m. at Steve Ellison Field.

Terra Linda controlled the junior varsity game with a 35-0 win over Petaluma’s freshman and sophomore-dominated JVs.