Area high school football teams knew a second season was coming. What they did not know until Sunday evening was where or when.

Now they know. St. Vincent will begin defense of its Division 7 title in the North Coast Section playoffs at home Saturday afternoon against Hoopa Valley. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Petaluma stays local to play at Cardinal Newman Friday night in a Division 4 opener. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Casa Grande begins Division 4 play Friday at American Canyon. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

ST. VINCENT opens the Division 7 playoffs with a school-record 10-0 record. The No. 1-seeded Mustangs are the defending Division 7 champions and North Bay League Redwood titlist. They played in the Northern California playoffs last season. No. 8 seed Hoopa Valley was 6-4 during the regular season and 3-3 in the Humboldt-Del Norte Little 4.

PETALUMA stays in the North Bay to face Cardinal Newman from the North Bay League Oak. Petaluma, the No. 6 seed in Division 4 finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and tied with Casa Grande and American Canyon for second in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 4-2. Cardinal Newman, the No. 3 seed, finished the regular season with a 6-4 mark and ended 3-2 in the North Bay League Oak, losing to Rancho Cotate and Windsor.

CASA GRANDE, the No. 6 seed in Division 3, starts with a familiar opponent, taking on American Canyon from its own Vine Valley Athletic League, the No. 3 seed. Casa Grande was 6-4 overall, while American Canyon finished 7-3. Both were 4-2 in league, with American Canyon winning the head-to-head meeting 23-22.