Petaluma out hits Casa Grande in softball

Free-swinging Petaluma jumped to an early lead, and never looked back as the visiting Trojans upended rival Casa Grande 9-5 in the first of two softball rivalry games in Vine Valley Athletic League play between the two schools.

The first two Petaluma batters greeted Gaucho pitcher Jordan Baughn with solid base hits, and the Trojans didn’t let up to the tune of 14 hits in the contest.

Mallory O’Keefe and freshman second baseman Lilly Gemma both singled and eventually scored as the Trojans never trailed. A late-arriving home crowd was never treated to a total Casa Grande comeback, but the Gauchos made it interesting with five runs in the final three frames against tiring Trojan pitcher Katrina Johnson.

Johnson began to leak a little oil in the bottom of the fifth inning after sailing through the first four frames without yielding anything threatening.

Baughn, the Gaucho hurler, deserved a little better for the afternoon as several of the base hits recorded by the Trojans bounced off the tip of outfielders' gloves or were dropped.

Things got a little better for Casa Grande when left-handed first baseman Marissa Brody was shifted into center field where she made three putouts, including a dazzling catch close to the fence to rob Hollie Pardini of a base hit.

The veteran O’Keefe had a career day at the plate for the winning Trojans with four hits, including a double and a home run. Her four master was struck well in the top of the fourth inning, and sailed down the left field line and over the temporary fence.

Gemma and Johnson had a pair of hits each for the Trojans who recorded at least one safety in each frame. Petaluma led 6-0 after batting in the top of the fourth inning.

Casa Grande began to hit the ball with more authority in the latter stages of the game, but it was too little to make a serious threat.

Jaime McGaughey had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Gaucho resurgence. Her two-run double slammed into right field may have been the hardest hit ball of the afternoon. Brody had a pair of hits for the hosts as did Baughn.

The Gauchos scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with no outs, but Johnson reached back and got a little extra resolve to turn away any further scoring. She recorded three strikeouts, but her teammates were flawless on defense.

It was the third victory in a row for the Trojans who pace the VVAL along with Vintage and American Canyon with 2-0 marks. Petaluma opened league play with an 8-6 win over Napa and is 6-2 in the early season.

The Gauchos slipped to 1-2 in VVAL play and 5-4 overall. Casa Grande is scheduled to play Justin Siena in Napa on Tuesday.