Petaluma pitcher still baffles batters at 83

Over the past eight decades, Petaluman Jim Phillips has played just about every variety of baseball or softball ever invented. Now 83, the sturdy pitcher is looking forward to nothing more than his next season of senior softball.

Phillips, a member of the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame, plays for the San Francisco Seals, an All-Star collection of players from all over Northern California. An excellent all-around player, Phillips is best known for his pitching ability, famed for his ability to make a rainbow slow pitch break either way as it approaches the plate.

Still fit, and open about the sport he loves, Phillips is eager to share his enthusiasm and even some of his pitching secrets.

“It is all in the way I hold the ball,” he explained. “I grip it a certain way to make it curve one way and another to make it curve the other way. The wind affects it. It doesn’t curve either way so much in the wind.”

Slow-pitch softball is a hitter’s game. In seniors play, teams are only allowed to score five runs in any inning until the seventh and final frame when they can score as many as they can manage. “Teams usually score 12 to 15 runs a game and some teams score in the 20s. Guys bat over .600 and some hit over .800,” Phillips said.

After three decades in the game, Phillips still bats over .600, but it is as a pitcher that he has earned acclaim and longevity.

To say the Petaluman has had a long diamond career is like saying the Grand Canyon is deep. He has been throwing and hitting a round ball since he was 5 years old and playing pick-up games with young friends at neighborhood parks in his native Michigan in the days before Little League.

He started throwing the ball overhand and did well enough in high school to win a scholarship to Western Michigan. “I only lost two or three games in three years in high school, but we only played 12 to 15 games during a season because of the weather,” he recalled.

His pitching earned him a scholarship to Western Michigan College, where his life took an abrupt turn. A torn rotator cuff sent him to the Army and to the West Coast, where he was a training officer at Fort Ord in Monterey.

After the Army, he continued training people, but by then it was to train younger students as a teacher, mostly in middle school. Many youngsters got their initial training in baseball and other sports under his encouragement.

He also changed sports, moving from baseball to fast-pitch softball, and teaching himself the art of the rise and drop as an underhand pitcher.

He moved to Petaluma in 1967 and discovered that “the ranch guys” in Petaluma and Novato loved smashing the ball and were switching to the slow-pitch game. Once again, Phillips reinvented himself, becoming a slow-pitch hurler with several different teams.

For more than 40 years as a slow-pitch softball player he has pitched, alternated at shortstop, and managed teams.

He said he had been pitching for about 24 years “when I taught myself how to throw a knuckleball, a screwball and the curve balls. I always had good control.”

For many years he has pitched in major tournaments for the San Francisco Seals, a group of senior all-star players from all over Northern California. That team has won 11 triple crowns.

The triple crown is the ultimate in Senior Softball. The first crown is the Western National championships. Next, the Western National champion takes on the Eastern champion for the right to enter a round robin World Series against teams from across the United States. This year there were six teams in the World Series. The Seals, managed by Phillips, finished third.

Phillips said being a manager can be as tough as facing some of the opposition sluggers. “You have 17 or 18 players you have to get playing time and work with. It can get tough at times,” he explained.

It helps that his teammates are also his friends. “Our team is exceptionally close,” he said. “Not only are they good players, but they are good people.”

And it is not only the players who are caught up in the camaraderie. “A lot of the wives come to every game. The team becomes a community.” That community includes Phillips’ wife of 62 years, Audrey. “She has put up with me for a long time,” he said.

On the local level, Phillips has for many years managed and pitched for the Silver Streaks, a Petaluma City Tournament champion.

He said it’s no secret why he keeps playing.

“It is for the love of the game, and I can still do it,” he said. “I am going to do it as long as I can. Who knows, I might do it until I am 85 or 90.”

Phillips tries to keep in shape physically, but acknowledges that his body has had some wear and tear as it gets older. His most serious injuries have been to his arms. He has torn the rotator cuffs in both arms and still can’t fully extend his left arm. “It’s a good thing I pitch with my right arm,” he chuckled.

In 2013 Phillips was added to the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, an honor he is especially proud of because players are voted into the prestigious group by members themselves.

“It makes it special,” he said.

Wrote Hall of Fame member Jim Wilson of Phillips’ induction: “He is incapable of throwing any pitch straight. His ball either breaks to the hitter or away from him. Jim does the one thing that we defensive players love, he throws strikes! Also a very good hitter with good power, he defends his position very well.“

Another Hall of Fame member, Tom Palma, wrote, “Most of Jim’s awards have been achieved at the Major Plus level. In addition to his athletic ability, Jim is a great teammate and a true gentleman.”

Last year the Seals finished third, and Phillips said they hope to do better next year. But no matter how they fare, it is going to be a good season.

“We’re all just a bunch of kids having fun,” he said.