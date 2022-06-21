Petaluma Police claim City Little League championship

The Petaluma Police broke open a good ball game with a seemingly never-ending rally in the fourth inning to win the Petaluma City Major Division Little League championship at Lucchesi Park with a 12-2 victory over Whitman Insurance.

The game was a match of two Petaluma Valley League teams with No. 1 seed Petaluma Police completing an undefeated run to the city championship.

The final score of a game that was called by the 10-run rule with the Police still batting in the fourth inning was a bit deceiving because the first three innings were well played and competitive.

That all changed in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Police went bat bonkers with seven hits augmented by three walks. There was only one out when the game was waved to a finish.

Whitman ran itself to a run to start the game when leadoff hitter Cal Huluska was hit by a pitch, stole his way to third and scored on Tommy Andres’ clutch two-out hit to right field.

Whitman pitcher Brundon Lazzinn Wyatt gave up a lead-off double to Noah Holley and walked two Police batters in the first inning, but managed to get out of the frame by allowing just two runs, but settled down to blank the opposition over the next two innings.

Trailing 2-1, Whitman went old school to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning. After the first two batters walked, Jackson Novoa put down a perfect sacrifice bunt and Hogan Haluska brought in the tying run with a sacrifice fly to right.

The strategy and perfect execution were soon lost in the tital wave of Police offense in the bottom of the inning. Noah Basque started the merry-go-round spinning with a single to right. Kaiden Casmey put down a sacrifice bunt and was safe on a throwing error.

Then came three straight walks and consecutive hits from Timmy Dooley, Caiden Franks, Anthony Pomatto, Rilan Lyons, and Basque with his second hit of the inning.

After a ground out produced the only out of the inning, Holley singled home two runs and the umpires said enough is enough.

Police pitcher Tyler Pelissetti pitched three innings and one batter, giving up just two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.

Police leadoff hitter Holley was on base three times with two hits and a walk. Basque also had two hits, both during the fourth-inning rally.

LUCKY 7 WINS

A good beginning was enough for a good ending for Lucky 7 Ranch in the consolation game as they held off Golden State Lumber 4-2.

Lucky 7 scored three runs in the opening inning and rode strong pitching from Bodie Dennison and Rocco Gemma to a satisfying third place in the City Tournament. Starting pitcher Dennison pitched three strong innings before Gemma pitched in an out of danger to preserve the win.

Gemma started the big first frame for Lucky 7 from the National League with a solid hit. A pair of easy ground outs appeared to take Golden State out of trouble, but an error and a walk set the stage for a key hit by Dennison that put Lucky 7 on top to stay.

After the rough start, Golden Gate pitcher David Lopez-Vasquez settled down and gave up nothing until a single by Gemma and a long double by Sean Stroud added a fourth run in the fifth.

In the meantime Golden State Lumber, also from the National League, kept the pressure on the leaders, putting runners on base in every inning.

Defensive lapses allowed Golden State to score a run in the fourth inning, but it lost a chance for more when Lucky 7 right fielder Gavin Powell threw a runner out at the plate trying to score on a sacrifice fly.

Golden State tried again to rally in the fifth scoring on an RBI hit by Logan St. Clair, but two good defensive plays by Lucky 7 first baseman Zaron Morvai ended the one-run surge and the Lumberman went down in order in the sixth.