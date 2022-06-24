Petaluma Police take Little League TOC title with a wild win

Improbably, impossibly and incredibly the Petaluma Police from the Petaluma Valley League won the Little League District 35 Tournament of Champions Thursday evening.

In an ending that not even a made-for-TV movie could match, the Valley League champions rallied for three runs in the final inning for a walk-off 4-3 victory over the Mark West Little League Giants.

Police players thought they had won the game and the championship of a tournament that brought together champions from 15 leagues, only to have to do it all over again. The second time counted, while the first time, the one that didn’t count, might have been the more spectacular.

Trailing 3-1 with just three outs to work with, the Petaluma team loaded the bases and walked in a run to make it a 3-2 game with one of the outs already used.

Dramatically, the game changed in one swift swing. Petaluma’s Noah Holley lined a shot down the left-field line that cleared the fence with plenty to spare for every Little Leaguer’s dream – a walk-off grand slam home run.

Three Police runners, plus Holly, crossed the plate, the Petaluma dugout exploded in a frenzy and the entire team poured onto the field at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa.

In the midst of the celebration, the four umpires conferred. No one had yet made a fair-foul call. After a relatively brief meeting, the consensus among the blue-clad arbitrators was a decisive “FOUL!” and everyone had to resume their original positions with the game still very much undecided.

Holly popped high into an out on his do-over and the Police were down to their last out in the final game they would play as a team.

No worries.

Tyler Pelissetti lofted a long drive that dropped at the base of the fence in right-center field and, once again, all Police base runners raced home. Only two officially counted. It was enough to give Petaluma its 5-4 win and add the TOC championship to its already captured Valley League and Petaluma City titles.

The Petaluma rally was made possible by some gutsy work by the bottom of its order. Before the big guns at the top of the lineup good provide the ultimate excitement, No. 5 hitter Caiden Franks had walked, No. 7 hitter Ryan Lyons had been hit by a pitch, No. 8 hitter Noah Basque had dropped in a single and No. 9 hitter Kaiden Casmey had walked to produce a run and fill the bases.

Until the sixth-inning dramatics, the Mark West team looked to be in charge behind the dominating pitching of Gavin Rustad. For almost five innings, Police batters were pretty much helpless against his blistering fast ball. Although he gave up a run on a couple of walks and some shaky Mark West fielding in the third inning, he allowed no hits through almost five innings. He struck out six, including five in a row at one point.

The pitch count caught up to him two outs into the fifth inning, and Petaluma took advantage of his absence to pull off its comeback.

Petaluma pitcher Pelissetti worked with Mark West runners on base most of the evening, but backed by an exceptional defense, kept his team in the game until he, too, reached his pitch limit two outs into the top of the sixth inning.

The Police received exceptional play from shortstop Timmy Dooley and second baseman Jayden Perry who wowed both rooting sides with a spectacular leaping catch in the second inning.

Petaluma pulled off an inning-ending double play in the fifth when Pelissetti fielded a comebacker, shot it to Dooley who relayed on to first baseman Anthony Pomatto.

Along the way to the championship game, the Valley League champions defeated championship teams from West Side 8-0, and Santa Rosa American 10-3.