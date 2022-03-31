Petaluma prevails over Casa Grande on the diamond

New Petaluma High School baseball coach Scott Osder got his first taste of the Petaluma-Casa Grande rivalry Wednesday afternoon and, for him, the taste was definitely sweet.

Junior Aaron Davainis fired a four-hit near masterpiece to lead the Trojans to a 2-1 win over the visiting Gauchos in a fast-paced and well-played game on the Petaluma diamond. Davainis walked three and struck out nine. Six of the whiffs came in the final two innings as he protected a one-run Petaluma lead.

“I never felt any pressure,” he said. “I knew I had a good defense behind me.”

“He was fantastic,” his coach said. “He pitched a three-hit shutout against Napa on Friday, so he hadn’t had a lot of rest.”

In fact, Davainis was just one pitch away from the maximum allowed by rule when he struck out pinch hitter Brice Cox to end the game with the potential game-tying run at second base.

As good as Davanis was, he was nearly matched by Casa Grande’s Nick Tobin who allowed just four hits over five innings while walking only one and striking out six. Wyatt Abramson pitched a clean sixth inning.

With both teams backing their pitchers with superb defense, runs were harder to find than $5 gasoline.

Casa Grande got its score in the top of the second inning when Zach Baird slammed a two-out double into the gap in left-center field to score Kaden Ramirez, on-base via a force out following a walk to Alex Cruz.

The tally stood good until Petaluma scratched out two runs in the last of the fifth.

Jack Palmer started things with a long double to deep center. Garrett Gracie placed a perfect bunt down the third-base line and was just nipped at first base on a fine play by pitcher Tobin as Palmer reached third. Tobin got a key strikeout, but with two outs, bounced a pitch just in front of the plate that eluded catcher Mason Cox as Palmer raced home to tie the game.

Raime Dayton then walked, ran his way around to third and scored on Dante Vachini’s clutch single to right.

That was that for the scoring. Davainis quickly struck out the side in the sixth, but ran into trouble in the seventh when Cruz started the inning with a single. A strikeout later, pinch hitter Russell Freedheim walked to push the potential tying run to second base.

No problem for the Petaluma pitcher who clamly threw fastballs past the next two Casa batters to finish off a big win for the Trojans who are now 4-4 on the season, but 2-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play. The Gauchos are now 8-4, but 1-2 in league. Three of their four losses have been by a single run.

Both coaches had identical takes on the game, echoing, “It was a good well-played game on both sides.”

Osder, who has a long tenure of coaching in Southern California and Marin County, was amazed by a crowd that over flowed bleachers on both sides of the Petaluma diamond. “I knew the rivalry was big, but I have never experienced a crowd this big for a high school baseball game,” he said.

Casa Grande gets no break from its rigorous schedule this week, facing 11-1 Justin Siena on the Casa diamond Friday. Petaluma is also at home Friday, going against winless American Canyon.