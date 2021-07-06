Petaluma professional baseball players are shining

Petaluma’s professional baseball players are on a hot streak.

Anthony Bender, a relief pitcher for the Miami Dolphins, had an outing to remember on July 2 against Atlanta, pitching a perfect two innings.He faced six batters and struck out six batters, needing just 29 pitches to accomplish the task.

On July 5 he retired three batters against the Dodgers to record his first Major League save. His earned run average in 26 1/3 Major League innings is 0.74 with 34 strikeouts.

Justin Bruihl, pitching for AAA Oklahoma City in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, pitched one inning July 5 against the AAA Angels and struck out two. He has pitched 10.2 innings for Oklahoma City with two wins. He has 16 strikeouts and has walked just three.

First baseman, third baseman Spencer Torkelson, a top prospect in the Detroit Tigers organization, has been chosen to represent the Tigers in the All-Star Futures game as part of the Major League All-Star game festivities at Coors Field on July 11.

All three players are Casa Grande High School graduates.