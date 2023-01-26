The easy summary could read: Petaluma beat Sonoma Valley 72-69 in overtime of Wednesday’s boys basketball game.

But it’s a lot deeper and more exciting than that.

It took a furious Trojans comeback in the third quarter, after being down 41-26 at halftime, to pull off the near impossible. And for all the things Sonoma Valley did right in the first half, plenty went wrong in the second.

Also, whatever Petaluma head coach Anton Lyons said to his team at the half clearly worked.

“I was like, ‘I’m challenging you to come out in the second half and give the team everything you give me in practice,’” Lyons said after the game. “They came out, they competed, we got after them a little bit. We realized they didn’t have great ballhandlers, and we’re pretty good when we trap.”

After scoring 15 points in the first half, Sonoma Valley’s lanky point guard, Grant Boydell, had only four points the entire second half. The Dragons’ other guard, JC Olvera, was held to eight in the second half after scoring 13 in the first.

The result was a 19-8 third-quarter run by the Trojans. They got their first lead since the first quarter with 1:59 left in the game, as Andy Bai hit a three-pointer to make it 59-56. A triple from Sonoma’s Will Breall tied it right back up.

“Early on we dictated the pace of the game with our energy, both defensively and in transition,” Sonoma head coach Mike Boles said. “I think the last three possessions of the second quarter, they started to dictate the pace of the game. They built on that to start the third, and then it became a game of who was going to make one more play than the other. Unfortunately, they made that one more play than we did.”

In overtime, both teams were trading haymakers. Olvera and Trent Ohman hit clutch buckets for the Dragons, while Kieran Mannion — playing in his first game back after missing the last few — hit a three-pointer and a field goal to keep Petaluma’s momentum going.

Elliott Blue, who was a nightmare for Sonoma all evening long, hit two free throws with two seconds left to give the Trojans a three-point lead. The Dragons’ last ditch attempt was bobbled at midcourt, and the hosts held on for the win.

Blue and Bai led Petaluma with 21 points apiece, and Bai also knocked down three triples. Boydell finished with 19 points for Sonoma Valley and Olvera had 20 with four three-pointers. Breall added 14 for the Dragons.

Elsewhere Wednesday, No. 5 Ukiah needed a 12-point fourth quarter to avoid an upset by Rancho Cotate, as the Wildcats held on 47-41. Marcus Fenk (16 points) and Tony Zacarias (12 points) once again led Ukiah’s offensive attack, while Adam Pengel had 10 points to lead the Cougars

Casa Grande was raining three-pointers all over Napa as the Gauchos cruised to a 73-54 win. Leading the way offensively for Casa were Jordan Giacomini (17 points, two three-pointers), Carter Cerruti (15 points, three three-pointers), Jeffrey Rice (13 points, two three-pointers) and Spencer Almond (13 points).